Wait till you see how cheap Dyson vacuums are for Black Friday

The Dyson V10 Absolute is an iconic cordless stick vacuum cleaner and you can get a refurbished version for an unbeatable price on Black Friday.

Right now at eBay you can get a Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute for a rock bottom price of £234.64 when you use the discount codes SLAY5 and DYSONBF35 at checkout. There’s free delivery on this limited time offer too.

This vacuum cleaner has an RRP of £449 so you’re saving over £213 on the original price for this cleaner that earned a five-star review from Trusted Reviews a few years back.

Our reviewer concluded: “Powerful, long-lasting and incredibly good at, well, everything, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is capable of acting as the only vacuum cleaner you need to keep your house tidy.”

It has incredible suction power, brilliantly designed tools to get into nooks and crannies, excellent battery life of 60-minutes, floorheads that clean right up to the edge, and it’s got a good sized bin with easy emptying. It has been around for a long time now and you can get a V15 cleaner if you’re willing to splash out top dollar for newer technology. However, this bargain is hard to resist. You can check out more of our Dyson vacuum cleaner reviews here.

This refurbished model is sold directly from the Dyson Outlet store, which has a 98.6% positive feedback rating from over 132,000 sales. Dyson has refurbished the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute itself and it’s described as being in “very good” condition, meaning it will be in full working condition with perhaps a few cosmetic defects. There’s a one year guarantee too, so this is a risk-free purchase.

“Our engineers undertake a rigorous certification process for each piece of technology they refurbish. This includes functionality testing, safety checks, quality inspection, cleanliness and cosmetic standard testing,” Dyson says.