VAX’s carpet cleaner and vacuum deals promise a pristine home this Black Friday

This Black Friday, transform your home cleaning routine with the ultimate savings on VAX’s high-performance carpet washers and cordless vacuums.

Whether you’re looking for deep-clean efficiency or a quick solution for stubborn pet mess, VAX has you covered with exclusive offers you won’t want to miss.

Carpet washer deals include the VAX Platinum Power Max now available for just £169.99 (down from £269.99) when purchased directly from VAX.

Its performance goes far beyond surface cleaning, removing dirt and stains while brightening carpets and killing up to 93% of bacteria when used with the VAX Platinum Professional solution. Proven to clean better than rental machines and five times more effectively than a high-performance vacuum cleaner, it is an ideal choice for refreshing carpets in busy households.

At the time of its release, our reviewers called it “the perfect tool for anyone with particularly dirty carpets to deal with.”

Buy the VAX Platinum Power Max VAX UK

Was £269.99

Now £169.99 View Deal

If you’ve got a pet, the ‘Pet-Design’ version of the Platinum Power Max is available for £179.99 (down from £279.99) as well. This model is even better at dealing with pet-related dirt and smells. Both Platinum Power Max models come with an excellent steam cleaner worth £49.99 too, only when purchased direct from VAX.

Buy the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design VAX UK

Was £279.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

Another range VAX has in its arsenal is the Blade cordless vacuum series. This includes the 4.5-star VAX Blade 4 Pet, which boasts antimicrobial coating to reduce germs left on the brush bar, and the inclusion of a £50 toolkit (which is free all year round only on VAX’s site). This toolkit is excellent value, sporting stubbier brushes for compact cleans (including sofas and the like), as well as curving pipes for those hard-to-reach areas.

Toolkit price included, VAX is currently offering a saving of £150 on this excellent vacuum for a total of £159.99.

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VAX UK

Was £259.99

Now £159.99 View Deal

For £40 more, you can grab the VAX Blade 4 Dual Pet which boasts a dual battery setup, allowing for double the runtime.

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VAX UK

Was £329.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

There’s also the premium VAX Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car version, which includes even more flexibility for the nooks and crannies of your vehicle. That’s seeing a £160 reduction even before you include that free toolkit as before.

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VAX UK

Was £369.99

Now £209.99 View Deal

These exceptional deals are available for a limited time only and include free delivery. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your cleaning game with VAX’s Black Friday offers, delivering professional-level results for a fraction of the price.

This article has been published in partnership with VAX. You can read about our partnership policies here.