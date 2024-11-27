Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

VAX’s carpet cleaner and vacuum deals promise a pristine home this Black Friday

Nick Rayner In partnership with By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Black Friday, transform your home cleaning routine with the ultimate savings on VAX’s high-performance carpet washers and cordless vacuums.

Whether you’re looking for deep-clean efficiency or a quick solution for stubborn pet mess, VAX has you covered with exclusive offers you won’t want to miss.

Carpet washer deals include the VAX Platinum Power Max now available for just £169.99 (down from £269.99) when purchased directly from VAX.

Its performance goes far beyond surface cleaning, removing dirt and stains while brightening carpets and killing up to 93% of bacteria when used with the VAX Platinum Professional solution. Proven to clean better than rental machines and five times more effectively than a high-performance vacuum cleaner, it is an ideal choice for refreshing carpets in busy households.

At the time of its release, our reviewers called it “the perfect tool for anyone with particularly dirty carpets to deal with.”

Buy the VAX Platinum Power Max

Buy the VAX Platinum Power Max

  • VAX UK
  • Was £269.99
  • Now £169.99
View Deal

If you’ve got a pet, the ‘Pet-Design’ version of the Platinum Power Max is available for £179.99 (down from £279.99) as well. This model is even better at dealing with pet-related dirt and smells. Both Platinum Power Max models come with an excellent steam cleaner worth £49.99 too, only when purchased direct from VAX.

Buy the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design

Buy the VAX Platinum Power Max Pet-Design

  • VAX UK
  • Was £279.99
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

Another range VAX has in its arsenal is the Blade cordless vacuum series. This includes the 4.5-star VAX Blade 4 Pet, which boasts antimicrobial coating to reduce germs left on the brush bar, and the inclusion of a £50 toolkit (which is free all year round only on VAX’s site). This toolkit is excellent value, sporting stubbier brushes for compact cleans (including sofas and the like), as well as curving pipes for those hard-to-reach areas. 

Toolkit price included, VAX is currently offering a saving of £150 on this excellent vacuum for a total of £159.99.

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • VAX UK
  • Was £259.99
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

For £40 more, you can grab the VAX Blade 4 Dual Pet which boasts a dual battery setup, allowing for double the runtime. 

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • VAX UK
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

There’s also the premium VAX Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car version, which includes even more flexibility for the nooks and crannies of your vehicle. That’s seeing a £160 reduction even before you include that free toolkit as before.

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • VAX UK
  • Was £369.99
  • Now £209.99
View Deal

These exceptional deals are available for a limited time only and include free delivery. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your cleaning game with VAX’s Black Friday offers, delivering professional-level results for a fraction of the price.

This article has been published in partnership with VAX. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

Black Friday Nespresso machine deals don’t get much better than this

Black Friday Nespresso machine deals don’t get much better than this

Hannah Davies 5 mins ago
The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 50 mins ago
If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Nick Rayner
In partnership with By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access