Vax’s five-star Spotwash spot cleaner now has 40% off

One of our favourite spot cleaners is currently seeing a massive 40% price drop on Amazon.

The five-star rated XL Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design Spot Cleaner is just £137.52 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a saving of £92.47.

One of our favourite carpet cleaners is now under £140 The five-star rated Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design Spot Cleaner is currently just £137.52 on Amazon, which is a massive £92.47 saving. Amazon

Offering 30% more suction power than its predecessor, the Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design quickly and easily removes both everyday stains and more stubborn messes from upholstery and carpets.

A beast of a machine at 5.5kg, the Pet Design is made up of two tanks: one 2.8-litre for combining clean water and detergent and a massive 2.2-litre one for dirty water which allows the appliance to clean further and for longer than a standard spot washer.

Perfect for homes with pets, the Spotwash Max Pet Design comes equipped with multiple tools and attachments to make light work of those pesky pet messes.

There’s the Spinscrub hand tool which has automatic rotating bristles to agitate and remove dirt without needing to scrub, Messy Clean Up tool for cleaning without cross-contamination, a Crevice Tool for hard to reach areas and finally the Wide Path Tool for cleaning larger surface areas faster.

All included tools contain an antimicrobial treatment which protects the appliance against the growth of bacteria. Plus after you finish cleaning, the Spotwash Max Pet Design has a self-clean function that will rinse the hose out, removing any lingering dirt and debris.

We gave the Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design a glowing five-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding it’s a “spot washer that can cope with bigger areas and tougher stains.”

He continues “its excellent range of accessories makes it easy to tackle any job, and its powerful suction removes even the toughest of stains fast.”

Take the hassle out of cleaning up tough stains in your home, without spending a fortune in the process, with this offer on the Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design.