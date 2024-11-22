Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Vax’s five-star Spotwash spot cleaner now has 40% off

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of our favourite spot cleaners is currently seeing a massive 40% price drop on Amazon.

The five-star rated XL Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design Spot Cleaner is just £137.52 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a saving of £92.47.

The five-star rated Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design Spot Cleaner is currently just £137.52 on Amazon, which is a massive £92.47 saving.

Offering 30% more suction power than its predecessor, the Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design quickly and easily removes both everyday stains and more stubborn messes from upholstery and carpets. 

A beast of a machine at 5.5kg, the Pet Design is made up of two tanks: one 2.8-litre for combining clean water and detergent and a massive 2.2-litre one for dirty water which allows the appliance to clean further and for longer than a standard spot washer. 

Perfect for homes with pets, the Spotwash Max Pet Design comes equipped with multiple tools and attachments to make light work of those pesky pet messes.

There’s the Spinscrub hand tool which has automatic rotating bristles to agitate and remove dirt without needing to scrub, Messy Clean Up tool for cleaning without cross-contamination, a Crevice Tool for hard to reach areas and finally the Wide Path Tool for cleaning larger surface areas faster.

All included tools contain an antimicrobial treatment which protects the appliance against the growth of bacteria. Plus after you finish cleaning, the Spotwash Max Pet Design has a self-clean function that will rinse the hose out, removing any lingering dirt and debris. 

We gave the Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design a glowing five-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding it’s a “spot washer that can cope with bigger areas and tougher stains.”

He continues “its excellent range of accessories makes it easy to tackle any job, and its powerful suction removes even the toughest of stains fast.”

Take the hassle out of cleaning up tough stains in your home, without spending a fortune in the process, with this offer on the Vax Spotwash Max Pet Design.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

