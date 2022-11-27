Use this deal to get a 20GB Vodafone SIM for just £8 per month

Supposing you’re happy with your smartphone and just need a bit of extra data for a good price, this contract deal has your name written all over it.

This deal sees you get 20GB of data, along with unlimited minutes and texts, on a Vodafone all for just £8 per month. It’s a small sum to pay for all that it gets you on your mobile phone – and there’s no upfront cost.

If you’re looking to buy some tempting products as well, then you should be sure to check out our liveblog, which is constantly updated with more and more deals as they come in. There you’ll find the best Black Friday deals across a range of tech products, including on consoles and smartphones.

This deal offers a good data allowance at a very reasonable price, so it could be right for you if you’re not a power user, and you’re already happy with your current smartphone.

20GB of data on Vodafone for just £8 per month This SIM deal sees you getting 20GB of data each month, along with unlimited minutes and texts, for just £8. Mobile Phones Direct

No upfront cost

£8 per month View Deal

20GB might not be a huge data allowance, but most people will find that it covers their monthly needs well enough. If you’re not sure whether you need more (or less) you can always check your average data consumption. However, you’ll never get to the bottom of the texts and minutes allowed with this plan. This offer could combine well with buying a new smartphone outright at a reduced cost, but otherwise you can always hang onto the device you’ve got at the moment if you’re satisfied with it.

On the other hand, if this deal doesn’t tick all your boxes, then cast your eye down the list of deals we’ve assembled below. You can choose from games consoles, smartphones, speakers, and more, so if there are any tech products you need then do make sure to jump on these before the sales period is all over.

Best Black Friday Deals