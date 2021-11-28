Use this deal to get £50 PSN credit for just £43.85

Treat yourself to a £50 Gift Card for the PlayStation Store and pay just £43.85 in honour of Black Friday weekend.

If you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer, or just want to give yourself an early Christmas present, this PSN Gift Card deal is not something to be missed.

Usually, you would pay £50 for this, but thanks to Black Friday you can bag it for just £43.85, which is a saving of 12%. This might not seem like a lot on the surface, but it adds up, especially if you’re buying more than one.

Save 12% on £50 of PSN credit with this Black Friday deal Save when you buy a £50 Gift Card for the PlayStation Store this Black Friday. ShopTo

Save 12%

£50 to £43.85 View Deal

You can gift these credits to a friend, which takes the stress out of having to pick a game, or you can use them for yourself, and treat yourself to some of the newer titles on the PlayStation Store.

A lot of games are also seeing some price reductions in honour of Black Friday, so you’ll be getting double the discount. FIFA 22 is now 40% cheaper and is a game every football fan should have in their library, with stunning graphics and new features like Explosive Sprint and HyperMotion to keep the gameplay fresh.

Far Cry 6 has also seen a 30% discount, so you can delve into one of Ubisoft’s most well-known franchises on the cheap. You will be taking down yet another oppressive regime, with plenty of opportunities to collect weapons and explore the expansive maps, there is a lot of time to be spent in the dystopian island of Yara.

One of the most innovative games of the year has also seeing a 50% price cut; Deathloop takes the classic Groundhog Day trope and turns it on its head, as you need to assassinate eight people before the day is up or be bound to live it forever.

And there are not just games on PSN, you can purchase any add-ons, such as DLC or Anniversary packs, and pre-order titles that aren’t available yet.

If you’re looking to really take advantage of Black Friday and all its offers, this is well worth the buy, especially if you decide to purchase more than one.

For even more of the best Black Friday deals available, take a gander below to see all the other offers we’ve found this weekend.