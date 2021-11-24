Best Black Friday US Deals 2021: The major US retailers are already dropping some superb early Black Friday deals just before the sales event officially kicks off.

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday UK deals, you can find them here.

The Americans began the Black Friday shopping tradition and the United States is probably still the best place to get an absolutely killer deal without any of that “door-busting” nonsense you’ve see on YouTube. All of these deals can be nabbed from the comfort of your favourite easy chair.

Retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy are all preparing some incredible deals as Black Friday approaches with so many offers already live as the countdown continues. You can already snag major discounts on TV, gaming, mobile, headphones and laptops from all of the major manufacturers.

So, whether you’re looking to grab a holiday-making deal on a new telly, games console or a super set of noise cancelling headphones – here’s a selection of what’s on offer.

We’ll be continually updating this page throughout the Black Friday shopping season, so bookmark this page for the latest offers.

List of ongoing Black Friday sales

Most of the major American retailers are going all out to provide the best Black Friday deals and, given the ever-changing product line-ups and availability issues, we couldn’t possibly cover them all. So, if you’d prefer to browse the retailers taking part then here’s some handy links to their Black Friday sales.

Mobile deals – Early Black Friday US deals

The Friday of Blackness is a great time to upgrade your smartphone, slide on over to an better contract with more data. Many of the major manufacturers and networks will compete for your attention this week, plus there are other advantages to switching contracts at this time of year – It’ll always be up for renewal when the best deals are available *insert Eddie Murphy pointing to temple gif*.

You’ll flip out over this Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal If you’re seeking a high-end foldable phone, you’ll struggle to find a better deal than $150 off the gorgeous Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at Best Buy. Best Buy

Save $150

Now $849.99 View Deal

Save 25% on the OnePlus 9 Pro on Black Friday OnePlus’ top flagship for 2021 comes unlocked on Android with 5G, a large 120Hz display, quad camera and super fast 65W charging. Amazon

Save $269.01

Now $799.99 View Deal

Get the latest Fire HD tablet for a ridiculously low $74.99 The very latest 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet is currently half price at Amazon. It’s got a 10.1-inch, Full HD display with 32GB of storage. At 75 bucks can you really say no? Amazon

Was $149.99

$74.99 View Deal

Get the Fitbit Versa 2 for just $118.99 at Walmart Seeking a smartwatch for your fitness focused endeavours? Look no further for this superb deal on the Fitbit Versa 2, which is $81 off at Walmart right now. Walmart

Was $199.95

Now $118.99 View Deal

Save $50 on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The latest Galaxy Watch has the new Google WearOS software built-in, along with a high-end range of fitness sensors and smartphone connectivity. It’s the 40mm version and it comes in pink gold. Walmart

Was $249

Now $199 View Deal

TV and Audio deals – Early Black Friday US deals

The television set has always been the Black Friday flagbearer with a host of 2021 sets up for sale ahead of the imminent announcement of 2022 lines at January’s CES expo. You can expect great deals on LG OLED, Samsung QLED and sets from other top manufacturers. There’ll also be loads of great offers on soundbars to complete your home A/V setup.

Save big on Samsung’s dashing 50-inch The Frame TV As pretty as the picture, the 2021 version of this lifestyle TV packs QLED technology, 4K HDR visuals and built in Alexa. You can save $400 on the 50-inch model right now. Amazon

$1,299.99

$897.99 View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K (latest model) is half price on Black Friday Seriously, you should never pay full price for Amazon hardware and this is why. The latest Fire TV stick with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and Alexa voice remote is half price Amazon

Was $49.99

Now just $24.99 View Deal

Snap up this 70-inch LG NanoCell LED TV for $450 off Not ready for an OLED set? LG’s whopping 70-inch 75 Series, 4K HDR is available at a deep discount right now. Get it for $749.99 ($450 off) while you can. Best Buy

Was $1,199.99

Now $749.99 View Deal

Sony X85J 85-inch LED set with Google TV is $500 off right now Huge discounts are available on Sony’s 2021 Bravia sets, including this gorgeous 85-inch X85J LED set with 4K, Dolby Vision, Google TV and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s $500 off at Amazon. Amazon

Was $2,499.99

$1,998.00 View Deal

This 70-inch Samsung QLED TV (2021) is somehow under $1,000 Samsung’s QLED sets are perfect for those not ready to jump in bed with OLED. This 70-inch 2021 QN70Q60 set offers 4K HDR visuals with all of the smart features you could ever want. Walmart

Was $1,347.99

Now only $997.99 View Deal

Headphones deals – Early Black Friday US deals

Whether it’s a pair of true wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro or a smashing set of over-ear noise cancelling headphones, you’re guaranteed to save money on Black Friday. So, filter out the external noise with these superb offers on the best buds and cans.

Get the lowest AirPods Max price yet at Amazon This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s quirky over-ear headphones. They offer spatial audio support, a unique design and a deep integration with the Apple ecosystem. Amazon

Was $549

Now just $429 View Deal

$101 off the incredible Sony XM4 noise-cancelling headphones The five-star rated noise-cancelling headphones get a five-star discount for Black Friday. You wont find better ANC at this price and there’s a selection of colours. Best Buy

Was $349.99

$248.00 View Deal

Get Apple’s new AirPods Pro (with MagSafe) for an insane $159 AirPods Pro now come with a MagSafe compatible wireless charging case and, at $159, you really cannot say no on Black Friday. Amazon

Usually $249

$159 View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 are discounted already on Black Friday These are so new, we weren’t expecting any discounts yet, but Sony’s spectacular WF-1000XM4 earbuds are $32 off at Amazon where you can get the noise-cancelling kingpins for $248. Amazon

Was $279.99

$248 View Deal

Laptop deals – Early Black Friday US deals

We love a smartphone/tablet-based shopping spree but you can’t beat a great laptop bargain when sifting through the Black Friday sale. Most of the major manufacturers have sales ongoing during the weekend so get tapping away on those QWERTYs and snag the offers below.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (Intel 10th-Gen) is $150 off This 12.4-inch Surface Go laptop comes loaded with Intel 10th-generation processors (Core i5), comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Now it’s $150 off with a free upgrade to Windows 11. Best Buy

Was $699.99

$549.99 View Deal

This tidy Lenovo Chromebook hybrid is half price on Black Friday The perfect little laptop for the light user, this ChromeOS powered 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex can be contorted into a touchscreen tablet too. It’s half price at Amazon right now. Amazon

Was $319.99

Now just $159.99 View Deal

Save big on the latest MacBook Air M1 right now We gave the Apple MacBook Air M1 five-stars and it’s currently $150 off at Best Buy. Grab it while you can in a range of smart colours. Best Buy

Was $999.99

$849.99 View Deal

Gaming deals – Early Black Friday US deals

Game on! You can expect deep discounts on some of the year’s best Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC games throughout the Black Friday season. Of course, a deal on an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 isn’t likely, but we’ve already seen some excellent console bundles, some of which are listed below.

12 months of PlayStation Plus for $39.99 It wouldn’t be Black Friday without deep discounts on PS Plus. Get your next 12 months for $20 off Best Buy

Was $59.99

$39.99 View Deal