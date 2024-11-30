Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Upgrade your TV on the cheap with this huge Nvidia Shield and Shield Pro discount

Max Parker
Editor

Transform your home entertainment set up on the cheap with these fantastic savings on the Nvidia Shield and Nvidia Shield Pro. 

With this limited-time deal from Amazon, you can save £15 and get the Nvidia Shield Android TV Streamer for just £109. That’s an excellent price for one of our favourite streaming devices.

If it’s the Pro version you’re after, which has more RAM, storage and a more console-like design then there’s a 16% discount here too. It can now be had for £160, 16% less than the £189.99 RRP.

Our experts have been searching for the best Black Friday 2024 deals, with our live blog home to loads of great savings. There’s are also some other excellent deals at the bottom of this page.

Upgrade your TV for less with the Nvidia Shield TV Streamer, which is now just £109 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £134.99
  • Now £109
View Deal
  • Amazon
  • Save 16%
  • Now £160
View Deal

Powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 Plus processor, the Shield and Shield Pro are up to 25% faster than the previous generation and boasts AI tech that can upscale HD into 4K.

The Shield streamer also boasts Dolby Vision HDR support, which is not only up to 40 times brighter than a standard picture but its blacks are 10 times darker too. Remember that HDR support is dependent on your TV screen and whether your app supports native resolution too. 

You’ll also find Dolby Atmos support, which provides room-filling audio for an immersive listening experience. 

As an Android TV Streamer, the Shield Pro provides access to the Google Play Store allowing you to download all your favourite streaming apps such as Prime, Netflix or Disney Plus. You can also download and play AAA games directly from your device, such as Fortnite.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Nvidia Shield Android TV Streamer ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 5500 customer reviews. Customers appreciated its picture quality and how easy it is to use, with some saying it performs better than any other device of its type.

If you want an easy way to make your TV smarter, you’d be hard pressed to find a better device than the Nvidia Shield. Fitted with Android TV and packed with Google tools such as the Play Store, this streamer is a great way to upgrade.

More deals?

See below for some of our favourite Black Friday 2024 deals.

