Upgrade your PlayStation’s storage with this handy Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey
Freelance Reviews Writer

Want to upgrade your PlayStation’s storage on the cheap? Seagate’s 2TB external HDD has seen a pretty good price cut on Amazon this Black Friday.

It’s now possible to pick up the drive for just £53.99, which is a 33% saving on the HDD’s regular £79.99 RRP.

If you’re looking to upgrade your PlayStation’s storage by a fair bit and want a convenient solution that won’t break the bank, we’d suggest picking this up immediately.

When it comes to capacity, 2TB should be plenty and will let you install a good few AAA titles onto it and of course, increase your overall capacity by a fair whack.

This also looks to be a fairly versatile hard drive with its USB 3.0 connection allowing it to connect to both PCs and PS4s. As this is an officially licenced external drive for your PlayStation, it should also play nicely when you plug it in for the first time. It can also be used with a PS5, but do note that you’ll only be able to store games on it – to play them, you’ll need to transfer them over to the 825GB internal SSD.

If you want any further proof of this Seagate 2TB HDD offer being the real deal, cast your eyes over the Keepa graph below that shows it’s at its lowest price for the last three months:

Its data transfer rate of 110 MB/s is also pretty speedy for an external HDD. You’ll also find that this Seagate HDD is pretty small compared to some other external hard drives, making it a great choice for if you’re short on space, or you want a drive that won’t look too far out of place on your desk or wherever you’ve placed your PS4.

If you do want to upgrade your storage with a convenient solution, then this Seagate 2TB HDD for your PS5 is perfect. It’s plug and play USB-A connection keeps things simple and there’s plenty of capacity for you to gill up with some great new games, especially in the run-up to Christmas

And of course, be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with what’s new in the world of tech.

