Upgrade your PC with this Corsair DDR4 16GB RAM Black Friday deal

Need some new RAM for your gaming PC? Well, this fantastic Black Friday deal on some Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM from SCAN should definitely be able to help you out.

You can now pick up two sticks, totalling 16GB of memory, for just £66.98. With this deal, you’re saving £13 on the usual price of £79.57.

Whether you’re upgrading your system, or building a PC for the first time and want a great jumping off point, then we’d say to nab this deal while it’s still available.

Grab some Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB RAM for less this Black Friday If you’re in need of some speedy DDR4 RAM for Black Friday, this deal from SCAN on a 16GB 3200MHz kit from Corsair should have you covered. You can now get two sticks for £66.98 as opposed to the usual £79.57 RRP. SCAN

Was £79.57

£66.98 View Deal

Having 16GB of RAM for your rig will improve the performance for the latest AAA games and also ensure more headroom for intense work such as video or photo editing.

Its speeds of 3200MHz also mean it should be plenty speedy enough and of course provide you with a rate that’s faster than the base speed of DDR4 RAM.

To make sure you can take full advantage of the speed of this RAM though, you’ll have to make sure that your CPU can match it for speed and actually supports higher transfer speeds.

Where this particular set of Vengeance RAM stands out though is on its flashy RGB lighting. RGB lighting has become quite the craze in both peripheral and PC circles, so nabbing this set of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM will allow you to fit right in. Its lighting also looks to be mighty bright, and if you’ve got any other RGB-laden components in your system, especially Corsair ones, then this should slot right in nicely.

That RGB can be controlled through some rather intuitive software that comes in the form of Corsair’s marvellous iCue software. You’ll get all manner of presets and custom profiles to choose from, plus the ability to sync it up with any other Corsair components or peripherals you may have knocking around so everything looks just right in your setup.

So, if you do need some new RAM, don’t want to skimp out on performance and want to save yourself some money, then this Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB kit should be fantastic for the job. And at this price, you won’t find much better.

If you’re interested in even more of the best Black Friday deals, be sure to have a gander at some of the other discounts we’ve found, with amazing offers that cover everything tech, from other laptops to brilliant headphones and vacuum cleaners.