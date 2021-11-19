Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung’s 870 QVO 1TB SATA SSD in an outstanding early Black Friday deal.

It lets you pick up one of the most highly-rated SSDs for £60.99, marking a £40 or so saving from the £102.99 RRP.

Grab 40% off this marvellous Samsung 870 QVO SSD for Black Friday Samsung’s 870 QVO SSD has seen its price slashed on Amazon to its lowest price yet at £60.99, saving you 40% off its £102.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £102.99

£60.99 View Deal

We’d thoroughly suggest that anyone looking to upgrade their PC with a greater quantity of much quicker storage takes advantage of this deal whilst stocks last. Samsung has marked itself out as quite the decent manufacturer of both M.2 and SATA SSDs over the years, and this 870 QVO 1TB SATA SSD looks rather good, partiicularly for the price.

With its latest generation of SATA SSDs, Samsung has managed to max out the limits of read and write speeds of the SATA interface, allowing it to offer up sequential reads of up to 560MB/s and writes of up to 530MB/s, respectively.

In addition, upgrading to the 870 QVO looks to be a piece of cake, as long as you’ve got a spare 2.5-inch bay drive and a SATA port to plug the drive into. Just plug it in, turn your PC on, and it looks like Samsung’s migration software will take care of the rest.

For any further proof, the Keepa graph below also shows the deal and the pricing history on this Samsung SSD for the last three months, portraying it to be at its lowest price yet, saving you a whopping 40% off RRP, which certainly isn’t to be sniffed at.

Price history for the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD

This Samsung 870 QVO deal is one of plenty of the marvellous early Black Friday deals that have cropped up in the last few days as various big-name retailers have got in on the act a bit earlier. There have been some outstanding discounts on everything from powerful OLED TVs to some handy home tech.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web and plenty of digital stores to offer our picks for the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.