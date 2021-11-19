 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrade your PC with this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 870 QVO 1TB SSD

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung’s 870 QVO 1TB SATA SSD in an outstanding early Black Friday deal.

It lets you pick up one of the most highly-rated SSDs for £60.99, marking a £40 or so saving from the £102.99 RRP.

Grab 40% off this marvellous Samsung 870 QVO SSD for Black Friday

Grab 40% off this marvellous Samsung 870 QVO SSD for Black Friday

Samsung’s 870 QVO SSD has seen its price slashed on Amazon to its lowest price yet at £60.99, saving you 40% off its £102.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £102.99
  • £60.99
View Deal

We’d thoroughly suggest that anyone looking to upgrade their PC with a greater quantity of much quicker storage takes advantage of this deal whilst stocks last. Samsung has marked itself out as quite the decent manufacturer of both M.2 and SATA SSDs over the years, and this 870 QVO 1TB SATA SSD looks rather good, partiicularly for the price.

With its latest generation of SATA SSDs, Samsung has managed to max out the limits of read and write speeds of the SATA interface, allowing it to offer up sequential reads of up to 560MB/s and writes of up to 530MB/s, respectively.

You might like…

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 7 hours ago
Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Reece Bithrey 7 hours ago
This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
The powerful Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse gets an impressive Black Friday cut

The powerful Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse gets an impressive Black Friday cut

Reece Bithrey 8 hours ago

In addition, upgrading to the 870 QVO looks to be a piece of cake, as long as you’ve got a spare 2.5-inch bay drive and a SATA port to plug the drive into. Just plug it in, turn your PC on, and it looks like Samsung’s migration software will take care of the rest.

For any further proof, the Keepa graph below also shows the deal and the pricing history on this Samsung SSD for the last three months, portraying it to be at its lowest price yet, saving you a whopping 40% off RRP, which certainly isn’t to be sniffed at.

Price history for the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD

This Samsung 870 QVO deal is one of plenty of the marvellous early Black Friday deals that have cropped up in the last few days as various big-name retailers have got in on the act a bit earlier. There have been some outstanding discounts on everything from powerful OLED TVs to some handy home tech.

Grab 40% off this marvellous Samsung 870 QVO SSD for Black Friday

Grab 40% off this marvellous Samsung 870 QVO SSD for Black Friday

Samsung’s 870 QVO SSD has seen its price slashed on Amazon to its lowest price yet at £60.99, saving you 40% off its £102.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £102.99
  • £60.99
View Deal

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web and plenty of digital stores to offer our picks for the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.