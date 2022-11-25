 large image

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey
SSD storage is consistently coming down in price, and this is one of the standout Black Friday deals from Amazon if you want to upgrade your PC with a whopping 4TB of storage.

You can grab the Samsung 870 QVO 4TB from Amazon for £259.99, which offers a handy price cut on its £381.49 RRP.

Samsung has managed to max out the limits of read and write speeds of the SATA interface with this drive’s SATA III connection, allowing it to offer up sequential reads of up to 560MB/s and writes of up to 530MB/s, respectively. These speeds may be a far cry away from the quickest NVME M.2 drives, but the SATA drive makes up for that in terms of value for money in regards to storage.

Grab 4TB of Samsung SSD storage for £260 at Amazon

Grab 4TB of Samsung SSD storage for £260 at Amazon

Samsung’s excellent 870 QVO 4TB SSD is down to £259.99 at Amazon, which provides you with a lot of storage to use for files and games for a lot less.

  • Amazon
  • Save £121.50
  • £259.99
View Deal

Upgrading to the 870 QVO looks to be a piece of cake, as long as you’ve got a spare 2.5-inch bay drive and a SATA port to plug the drive into. Just plug it in, turn your PC on, and it looks like Samsung’s migration software will take care of the rest, which keeps things as convenient as possible.

There are 4 terabytes of storage available to you, making it possible to store a LOT of important files, local music, and video files, as well as games. For reference, 4TB of capacity is enough for 1.24m photos, or 1000 films that are 2 hours long.

The Keepa graph below details the pricing history for this 870 QVO drive and demonstrates the extent of the price cut, and the fact that this is the lowest price we’ve seen this SATA SSD for a very long time. So, if you’re thinking of grabbing one, there’s no better time than now.

Keepa Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SSD. Image

