Upgrade your PC storage with this excellent Black Friday SSD deal

Amazon has slashed £33.60 off the price of the Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD for Black Friday, making it a fantastic option for anyone wanting to upgrade their PC storage.

The Crucial SSD has a £105.59 RRP, but that price has plummeted down to £71.99 for Black Friday. This makes it one of the cheapest 1TB SSD options currently on the market.

The Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD is an internal Gen4 NVMe drive for your PC. It apparently performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs.

The Crucial P3 Plus is capable of up to 5000MB/s sequential read speeds, which should help dramatically reduce the loading times of PC games and installation times.

We haven’t reviewed this Crucial SSD, but it currently has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon from 400 ratings. One happy customer wrote: “Crucial is a great choice for an SSD if the price matters for you more than the speed. They are one of the best available as far as quality and reliability goes. Available in 4 sizes: 500MB, 1Tb, 2Tb and 4Tb. I’ve got the 1TB version, which let’s be honest, is more than enough for a laptop use at work, in education, for playing games, web browsing, for personal multimedia, and for general home computer use.”

You can of course find faster SSDs elsewhere, but if you’re looking for an affordable option with plenty of storage space, then this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.

