 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrade your PC storage with this excellent Black Friday SSD deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Amazon has slashed £33.60 off the price of the Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD for Black Friday, making it a fantastic option for anyone wanting to upgrade their PC storage.

The Crucial SSD has a £105.59 RRP, but that price has plummeted down to £71.99 for Black Friday. This makes it one of the cheapest 1TB SSD options currently on the market.

If this deal hasn’t won you over, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday Deals page instead. By clicking the link, you’ll see all of the latest and greatest offers for smartphones, television, headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and more.

The Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD is an internal Gen4 NVMe drive for your PC. It apparently performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs.

Upgrade your PC storage with this excellent Black Friday SSD deal

Upgrade your PC storage with this excellent Black Friday SSD deal

The Crucial P3 Plus 1TB has seen a £33.60 price cut for Black Friday, taking the cost down to just £71.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £33.60
  • Now £71.99
View Deal

The Crucial P3 Plus is capable of up to 5000MB/s sequential read speeds, which should help dramatically reduce the loading times of PC games and installation times.

We haven’t reviewed this Crucial SSD, but it currently has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon from 400 ratings. One happy customer wrote: “Crucial is a great choice for an SSD if the price matters for you more than the speed. They are one of the best available as far as quality and reliability goes. Available in 4 sizes: 500MB, 1Tb, 2Tb and 4Tb. I’ve got the 1TB version, which let’s be honest, is more than enough for a laptop use at work, in education, for playing games, web browsing, for personal multimedia, and for general home computer use.”

You can of course find faster SSDs elsewhere, but if you’re looking for an affordable option with plenty of storage space, then this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 4 mins ago
Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Reece Bithrey 4 mins ago
Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 24 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Kob Monney 36 mins ago
Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 51 mins ago
Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Kob Monney 55 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.