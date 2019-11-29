If you’re on a Nintendo Switch shopping spree this Black Friday, don’t forget you’re going to need some extra storage. This 200GB microSD card deal should see you right.

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra 200 GB microSDXC Memory Card for just £18.99 for Black Friday. That’s roughly half its usual price and among the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

SanDisk Ultra 200 GB microSDXC Memory Card SanDisk Ultra 200 GB microSDXC Memory Card for £18.99 Ramp up the storage of your Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone with this large, fast microSD card.

If you’re new to the Switch market, you might be wondering why you’d need a microSD card for your console. You see, as much as we love our Nintendo hybrid console, it doesn’t hold an awful lot of games.

It comes with 32GB of internal storage. Now consider that the digital version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes up 13.4GB, and The Witcher 3 takes up 28.1GB. Things are going to get awful tight rather quickly.

Thankfully, the provision of that microSD slot means you can ramp up the storage significantly. And with this whopping 200GB model onboard, your Switch will be looking much better equipped for an eShop spending spree.

The other good thing about this Class 10 microSD XC model, beyond raw capacity, is its data transfer speed. It’s so quick to shuttle data across to the console that you’ll barely suffer any noticeable loading time penalty when running your games off it.

It goes without saying that this microSD card isn’t just good for Switch owners. Plenty of Android phones still use the format for storage expansion purposes, and this model will remove all but the most extensive storage concerns for the conceivable future.

And if you’re wondering why on Earth you’d want a Nintendo Switch in the first place, you might want to consider our 9/10 review. We concluded that: “The Switch has become the console that gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with. You might not want it as your primary gaming system, but you’ll definitely want it as your second.”

