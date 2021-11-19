The Razer Blackwidow V3 is a marvellous gaming keyboard and has now seen its price properly slashed by Amazon to offer up an incredible early Black Friday deal.

You can now pick up the veteran peripheral for just £68.99 which cuts the price in half from its original RRP of £139.99.

If you’re wanting to take your gaming den to the next level (and also get a cracking gaming keyboard in the process), then we’d say the Blackwidow V3 is definitely worth your while.

Get 51% off the Razer Blackwidow V3 in this immense early Black Friday deal Razer’s marvellous Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard has experienced quite the reduction for Black Friday on Amazon with a 51% reduction meaning it’s just £68.99, compared to its £139.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £139.99

£68.99 View Deal

It offers up Razer’s signature looks with a classy design that isn’t marred by a traditionally ‘gamer’ looking keyboard, alongside a sturdy frame which means the Blackwidow V3 is built like an absolute tank.

You’ll also get some handy creature comforts including a host of intuitive multimedia controls as well as a comfortable faux-leather wristrest that takes the Blackwidow V3 up a few notches in our estimations.

In terms of switches, expect to find Razer’s marvellously clicky Greens inside the Blackwidow V3, which are rather responsive and ideal for typists and gamers alike. For those who prefer a heavier keystroke, you’re in luck here.

You’re also going to be getting some of the best software and lighting in the business thanks to Razer’s marvellous blend of sharp and bright Chroma lighting that can be configured pretty much endlessly within their Synapse 3 software. This allows for you to not only configure the lighting on the Blackwidow V3, but also to program macros and assign key functions in a rather convenient manner.

For those wanting to take their gaming setup to the next level, then the Razer Blackwidow V3 with over 50% off is well worth a pick-up. It’s quite rare you see such capable keyboards drop to such a wallet-friendly price, so we’d suggest getting on this one as soon as possible.

And, of course, be sure to check back in with us over here at Trusted Reviews as our team of experts is constantly searching for the best Black Friday deals, which you’ll be privy to, of course.