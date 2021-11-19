 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Up your game with this Black Friday offer on Razer’s Blackwidow V3 keyboard

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

The Razer Blackwidow V3 is a marvellous gaming keyboard and has now seen its price properly slashed by Amazon to offer up an incredible early Black Friday deal.

You can now pick up the veteran peripheral for just £68.99 which cuts the price in half from its original RRP of £139.99.

If you’re wanting to take your gaming den to the next level (and also get a cracking gaming keyboard in the process), then we’d say the Blackwidow V3 is definitely worth your while.

Get 51% off the Razer Blackwidow V3 in this immense early Black Friday deal

Get 51% off the Razer Blackwidow V3 in this immense early Black Friday deal

Razer’s marvellous Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard has experienced quite the reduction for Black Friday on Amazon with a 51% reduction meaning it’s just £68.99, compared to its £139.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99
  • £68.99
View Deal

It offers up Razer’s signature looks with a classy design that isn’t marred by a traditionally ‘gamer’ looking keyboard, alongside a sturdy frame which means the Blackwidow V3 is built like an absolute tank.

You’ll also get some handy creature comforts including a host of intuitive multimedia controls as well as a comfortable faux-leather wristrest that takes the Blackwidow V3 up a few notches in our estimations.

You might like…

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 6 hours ago
Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Reece Bithrey 6 hours ago
This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
The powerful Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse gets an impressive Black Friday cut

The powerful Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse gets an impressive Black Friday cut

Reece Bithrey 8 hours ago

In terms of switches, expect to find Razer’s marvellously clicky Greens inside the Blackwidow V3, which are rather responsive and ideal for typists and gamers alike. For those who prefer a heavier keystroke, you’re in luck here.

You’re also going to be getting some of the best software and lighting in the business thanks to Razer’s marvellous blend of sharp and bright Chroma lighting that can be configured pretty much endlessly within their Synapse 3 software. This allows for you to not only configure the lighting on the Blackwidow V3, but also to program macros and assign key functions in a rather convenient manner.

Get 51% off the Razer Blackwidow V3 in this immense early Black Friday deal

Get 51% off the Razer Blackwidow V3 in this immense early Black Friday deal

Razer’s marvellous Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard has experienced quite the reduction for Black Friday on Amazon with a 51% reduction meaning it’s just £68.99, compared to its £139.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99
  • £68.99
View Deal

For those wanting to take their gaming setup to the next level, then the Razer Blackwidow V3 with over 50% off is well worth a pick-up. It’s quite rare you see such capable keyboards drop to such a wallet-friendly price, so we’d suggest getting on this one as soon as possible.

And, of course, be sure to check back in with us over here at Trusted Reviews as our team of experts is constantly searching for the best Black Friday deals, which you’ll be privy to, of course.

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.