This unbelievable Black Friday SIM deal will bag you 100GB for just £17

Load up on data for just £17 a month with this incredible SIM offer from SMARTY. Get a massive 100GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts and take advantage of Three’s impressive 4G network with SMARTY’s Black Friday Mega plan.

This Mega plan offers amazing value for money. As is, SMARTY’s largest plan – aside from its Unlimited monster – is the aptly named ‘Large plan’. At £15 for 8GB, customers usually pay just £1.87 per gigabyte. Of course, SMARTY has already beaten its own deal by boosting its Large plan allowance to 45GB for Black Friday, taking it down to an amazing 33p per gigabyte.

SMARTY Black Friday Mega Plan SMARTY Black Friday Mega Plan – 100GB Get 100GB data with Three's 4G coverage and reserve the right to cancel anytime for just £17 a month with this amazing Black Friday deal from SMARTY

While this is a tempting offer, if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, you truly can’t beat the Mega plan. At a tiny 17p per gigabyte, this offer will shower you with more than twice the data of SMARTY’s next best deal for just £2 extra a month.

If you somehow manage to surpass this enormous 100GB tariff, you can always add extra data at a rate of just £1.25/GB. SMARTY’s add-ons never expire either. So, if you don’t get around to using them, you can simply watch your data roll over into the next month.

Roaming is free in the EU and SMARTY won’t apply any speed restrictions or additional charges when you want to tether or hotspot your data either. This means you can use your SIM to connect any new Black Friday tablets or laptops to the internet on the go. That’s not even to mention that you can keep your old phone number – meaning no mass texts begging your friends and family to add you back into your WhatsApp group chats.

While Three has similar deals under its own name, with SMARTY you’ll get all the 3G and 4G coverage Three offers wrapped up in an incredibly flexible package.

With no minimum contract length, you can cancel or change your plan on a month by month basis – though if you’d like to stay at this exclusive Black Friday rate, you should note that you won’t be able to switch back after the offer expires.

At just £17 a month for 100GB of data, this SMARTY deal is a fantastic option for anyone looking to change up their data allowance this Black Friday. If you like the sound of the Mega plan, make sure to visit SMARTY’s website before the offer expires at 23:59 on December 3.

