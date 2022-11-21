 large image

Unbelievable Black Friday SIM deal gets you 30GB of data for just £8 per month

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

You can get a delicious 30GB dollop of data every month for just £8 if you choose to nab this tempting Black Friday SIM-only deal.

If you’re happy with your smartphone but just need the right data allowance, then this SIM-only deal could have you covered. Costing just £8 per month, down from the usual £10, you can get 30GB of data (along with unlimited UK calls and texts).

It’s a very cheap price that should see you able to enjoy social media and streaming to your heart’s content.

However, if you’re looking for something else during this sales period, particularly products such as headphones, smartphones, or a new laptop, then why not head over to our Black Friday round-up page where you can find all the very best deals that we’ve spotted so far.

Grab 30GB for just £8 per month on this SIM-only deal

Grab 30GB for just £8 per month on this SIM-only deal

You can get yourself a healthy 30GB data allowance with the network Smarty if you grab this Black Friday deal, which is for just £8 per month.

  • Smarty
  • Was £10 per month
  • Now £8 per month
View Deal

This deal will give you access to 30GB worth of 3G, 4G, and 5G data each month, and is cancellable at any time; if you decide it’s not for you, then you can simply cancel without having a long-term obligation to stay in the contract. EU roaming is also available with this provider, and no credit check is necessary for you to sign up.

If you’d like to get a new phone to go with this contract – or should another product tickle your fancy instead – then make sure to cast your eye down our list of the very best deals we’ve spotted so far ahead of Black Friday in the list below.

Best Black Friday Deals

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

