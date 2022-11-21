Unbelievable Black Friday SIM deal gets you 30GB of data for just £8 per month

You can get a delicious 30GB dollop of data every month for just £8 if you choose to nab this tempting Black Friday SIM-only deal.

If you’re happy with your smartphone but just need the right data allowance, then this SIM-only deal could have you covered. Costing just £8 per month, down from the usual £10, you can get 30GB of data (along with unlimited UK calls and texts).

It’s a very cheap price that should see you able to enjoy social media and streaming to your heart’s content.

Grab 30GB for just £8 per month on this SIM-only deal You can get yourself a healthy 30GB data allowance with the network Smarty if you grab this Black Friday deal, which is for just £8 per month. Smarty

Was £10 per month

Now £8 per month View Deal

This deal will give you access to 30GB worth of 3G, 4G, and 5G data each month, and is cancellable at any time; if you decide it’s not for you, then you can simply cancel without having a long-term obligation to stay in the contract. EU roaming is also available with this provider, and no credit check is necessary for you to sign up.

