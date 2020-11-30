Unbelievable £34 a month iPhone 12 mini offer packs 100GB of data

The iPhone 12 mini has been the surprise hit of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, popping up in multiple enticing offers. This one is ideal if you want a load of 5G data and lower monthly payments.

The iPhone 12 mini is great and certainly seems like one of the most popular devices on sale this festive shopping season. This deal from affordablemobiles.co.uk gets the phone, 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts for £34 a month over 24 months.

Deal: iPhone 12 mini for £34pm – 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts

For the phone itself, you’ll be paying £149.99 upfront and that comes with free delivery. It’s on the Three network and you can choose black, blue or minty green.

Three’s 5G network is up and running and it has recently expanded to more areas. You don’t pay extra for 5G with Three either, you just need to be in a compatible area. These include places like certain parts of London, Manchester, Glasgow and Reading.

The iPhone 12 mini boasts the fast A14 chipset, a dinky 5.4-inch display, 2x 12MP rear cameras and an OLED display with HDR support.

In our iPhone 12 mini review we said, “If you’re looking for an iPhone 12 and think picking up the mini version will save you £100/$100, then I think you’re looking at it wrong. You shouldn’t buy this iPhone because it’s cheaper, you should buy it if you’ve been hankering for a smaller phone and are happy with the sacrifices that come with it. For most people, I still think the regular iPhone 12 is the best buy.”

