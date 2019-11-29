When it comes to the very best deals, they’re usually reserved for Black Friday and Fonehouse has been keeping this one under lock and key until the big day itself. Yes, Fonehouse have launched a 100GB iPhone XR tariff for £46 a month with a Nintendo Switch casually thrown in for free.

There’s lots to unpack in this amazing Black Friday mobile phone deal, bagging you the iPhone XR with 100GB of data for £46 a month and no upfront cost.

Sound good? Well, Fonehouse are also throwing in a completely free Nintendo Switch grey console, which would usually set you back a substantial £279.

On this Three Mobile plan pay £46 a month across the 24-month period with no upfront costs and benefit from a stellar mobile network that offers great options for keen travellers, as well as its Go Binge promotion, allowing you to use apps like Netflix and Apple Music without eating into your data – not that you need worry with 100GB in your holster.

A year on the iPhone XR still sits as one of the best smartphones to come out of the Apple assembly line. With its stunning 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and the A12 Bionic chipset that sees it having one of the most impressive battery lives of the 2018 line-up, the iPhone XR also comes in a variety of bold hues to suit your personality. Choose from black, white, blue, yellow, coral and PRODUCT(Red).

Although not housing the dual camera of its counterparts (the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max), the 12MP rear camera set-up is still great for those who aren’t concerned about having the top spec camera phone. It’s 7MP front-facing camera also delivers some great results for those partial to a selfie or two.

Throw into this ultimate Black Friday bundle the Nintendo Switch grey variant and you’re quite clearly onto a winner with this Black Friday contract deal. The Nintendo Switch is the pioneering hybrid console, offering gamers the option of both handheld and traditional at-home gaming with a stunning 720p resolution that makes fan favourites like Legends of Zelda: Breath of the World a delight to play with truly breathtaking graphics.

With the arrival of this popular console, Nintendo has also hit us with a wave of nostalgia, reintroducing the likes of Mario and Luigi and a ton of Pokémon.

Gadget heaven, the iPhone XR and Nintendo Switch are both fantastic bits of kit and with the Nintendo Switch thrown in at no extra cost, there’s no time like the present to take up a new contract.

Really, it would be rude not to at £46 a month and no upfront cost.

