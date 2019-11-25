UE Wonderboom 2 Price Crash – Save £22 in the Amazon Black Friday Sale

With Amazon wheeling out heaps of Black Friday deals, now is the time to save on tech. You can save £22 on this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker.

We’ve been scanning the whole web for the best Black Friday deals. Now, with £22 off ahead of the seasonal sale, the speaker is only £67.99. That’s a small price for a big sound.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

You can grab the Wonderboom 2 for less this Black Friday. We awarded this Bluetooth speaker five stars in our review.

Was £89.99

Now £67.99

Now £67.99

Was £89.99

Amazon

It’s a compact Bluetooth speaker, with great battery life and even better sound. It’s also remarkably light and portable, so it’s easy for you to take the Wonderboom 2 on your travels.

If you do take it along with you, the Wonderboom 2 is well prepared for anything you might throw at it. It’s waterproof and buoyant and comes with a 13-hour battery life, so you won’t be constantly worrying about the speaker dying.

When we got our hands on the Wonderboom 2, our reviewer, Kob Monney, was hugely impressed. He said: “The Wonderboom 2 delivers a very big sound. So big, in fact, that having nudged up the volume to what I thought was close to full welly, I realised I was actually only half way.

“That was one of the [original] Wonderboom’s great tricks and it’s carried over here. How UE has managed this is nothing short of witchcraft; or maybe a great feat of engineering. The drivers are the same as those found in the original, but the low-end has been trimmed to produce some extra oomph in the bass region. And the Wonderboom sounds great for it, its 360-degree sound able to fill a room with ease. Throw a song from any genre and the Wonderboom 2 attacks it with relish.”

Overall, we awarded the Wonderboom 2 an amazing five-star rating for its performance, convenience and features.

Was £89.99

Now £67.99

Now £67.99

Was £89.99

Amazon

Overall, this is a hugely impressive piece of kit, in a tiny, tiny package. If you want a portable, go-anywhere speaker, with a great sound, then this could be the Black Friday deal for you.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

