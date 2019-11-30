You can get TWO Google Home Minis for £34 in this Black Friday deal

Need a little help organising your day-to-day? You can currently get two very small Google Home Minis for the very small price of £34.

The smart speakers are usually priced at £49 each, so a duo would normally set you back £98. This means that this deal saves you £64, making it one of the most generous audio deals we’ve found this Black Friday.

Get two Google Home Minis for £34 Google Home Mini The Google Home Mini speakers are usually priced at £49 each, so this is a very generous deal. Using Google Assistant, you can set alarms, check the weather, and connect to other smart home components.

There are a bunch of benefits to getting these speakers in packs of two. Using Google’s Chromecast, you can blast the same tune over different parts of your house, which is always satisfying. You can also use the broadcast tool to send a message from one speaker to another – useful for letting your kids know that dinner is ready or pranking your boyfriend by making ghost noises in the middle of the night.

When we reviewed the Google Home Mini, it got a respectable score of 4 out of 5 stars. It only lost points for the lack of 3.5mm or Bluetooth output. This means you can’t hook the Minis up to your massive sound system (if you have one) and use them to control it via voice command.

But unless this is a deal-breaker, the Google Home Mini is a perfect fit for most homes, with a lot of great features.

Testing it out, our reviewer wrote: ‘It runs on Google Assistant, and you can use your voice to command it to do a whole lot of things. The most basic commands include setting alarms, making shopping lists and getting weather reports. It gets more interesting when you factor in smart home components, such as Philips Hue lightbulbs and Hive thermostats. It can also play music from a number of big-name services, such as Google Play Music, Spotify and TuneIn.’

It’s rare that you see a deal with a savings margin this big – and with Black Friday coming to a close, you might want to snap these up before the deal ends. To get the full saving, bundle two Google Home Minis into your online basket, then enter the code ‘MINI2’ at the checkout.

