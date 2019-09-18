Black Friday TV Deals – What to expect from the sale

Black Friday TV Deals: One of the biggest sellers every Black Friday is TVs, and this Black Friday 2019 is shaping up to be no different. Here’s what to expect and some bonus deals you can buy right now.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, our thoughts turn away from going outside and towards curling up on the sofa with a good box set. Black Friday 2019 couldn’t come at a better time for those who want to upgrade their TV.
This year’s event falls on November 29th, but you can bet that there’ll be plenty of deals in the weeks leading up to that date, as well as on Cyber Monday soon after, on December 2nd.
What Black Friday TV Deals We Saw Last Year
As one of the most opportune times of year to get high ticketed products with massive price cuts, it’s no surprise that TV deals are ripe for the picking when the Black Friday sales hit. Last year we saw huge discounts, especially across 4K and OLED TVs, including 56% off the LG 65SK8000PLB. The Samsung 6 Series UE65MU6200 curved TV also received a giant discount over Black Friday 2018.
With most new TVs arriving on the scene now being fully smart equipped, it was no surprise to anyone that these were most popular versus the more budget, stripped back sets. Another common TV trend was the rise in consumers opting for larger screens. Honestly, we’re not surprised. With the constant hike in cinema prices, not to mention the incredible resolutions and clarity that can be achieved in the comfort of your own home, many are seeking to recreate their own cinema and buy bigger screens up to 75-inches.
What Black Friday TV Deals We Expect
We expect there to be a plethora of TV deals again this Black Friday 2019, with all sizes, resolutions and budgets catered for. Obviously, there are few specific ranges we’re crossing our fingers for – namely those featured in our 2019 best TV guide. Samsung sits pretty high up on our wish list with its innovative QLED line-up paving ways for even better watching experiences. We’re also big fans of both LG and Panasonic’s OLED TVs this year.
TV Deals Live Right Now
Waiting for Black Friday is all well and good, but what if you’re in need of a TV right now? Keeping on top of your Netflix and Amazon Video streaming list is a Sisyphean task that waits for no sales extravaganza. That’s why we keep the following feature fed with the latest and greatest TV deals for you.
If you’re at a loss as to which TV brands and models you should be targeting, check out our Best TV guide. It runs through our favourite picks of the moment, as well as providing a handy jargon buster for all those confusing terms like HDR and OLED.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.
Amazon Black Friday TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals
Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR
Sony BRAVIA KD55XG81 55-inch LED 4K HDR
Here’s a nifty saving on a classy 55-inch TV, complete with Sony’s Motionflow XR 400 Hz technology for fluid movement.
Sony BRAVIA KD49XG81 49-inch LED 4K HDR a HD Smart Android TV with voice remote - Black (2019 model)
Sony BRAVIA KD49XG81 49-inch LED 4K HDR a HD Smart Android TV with voice remote - Black (2019 model)
Healthy savings on an accomplished Sony 49-incher with Android TV and Sony’s Motionflow XR 400Hz technology for fluid movement.
LG 55UM7100PLB 55 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play - Ceramic Black (2019 Model)
LG 55UM7100PLB 55 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play - Ceramic Black (2019 Model)
A very low price for one of LG's current models, which supply a sharp design, solid picture quality, and a very pleasant Smart TV UI.
eBay Black Friday TV Deals
Best eBay TV Deals
Hisense H43AE6100UK 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart WiFi LCD TV - Black
Hisense H43AE6100UK 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart WiFi LCD TV - Black
We’re now at the amazing point where you can snag a 43-inch 4K TV for around the £250 mark.
Currys PC World Black Friday TV Deals
Best Currys PC World TV Deals
JVC LT-24C686 24" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
JVC LT-24C686 24" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
Throwing it back, why not dust off your boxsets with this Smart TV and built-in DVD player set-up. A great TV for the average student, you can also benefit from savings on selected soundbars when purchasing this set.
Logik L20HE18 20" LED TV
Logik L20HE18 20" LED TV
For the true student on a budget, this is a cracking set-up that you can easily access live TV through, or utilise a Fire TV Stick or other streaming TV sticks for access to your favourite services.
Hisense H65B7100UK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Hisense H65B7100UK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A very keenly priced 65-inch set from Hisense - it’s £100 cheaper than on John Lewis right now.
John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals
Best John Lewis TV Deals
Samsung QE55Q80R (2019) QLED HDR 1500
Samsung QE55Q80R (2019) QLED HDR 1500
Use the code SAMSUNG200 and you’ll save £200 on this impressive 2019 55-inch QLED TV, which scored five-stars from this very site
Samsung QE65Q85R (2019) QLED
Samsung QE65Q85R (2019) QLED
Use code SAMSUNG300 and safe £300 off the already reduced QLED Smart TV.
Hisense H55O8BUK (2019) OLED
Hisense H55O8BUK (2019) OLED
Tempting savings on this OLED TV, which also comes with a 5-year guarantee.
Samsung UE43RU7100 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with TVPlus & Apple TV App, Charcoal Black
Samsung UE43RU7100 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with TVPlus & Apple TV App, Charcoal Black
This tidy TV is available at this lower price from a number of places, but John Lewis gets you a sweet 5-year guarantee.
