Black Friday TV Deals – What to expect from the sale

Black Friday TV Deals: One of the biggest sellers every Black Friday is TVs, and this Black Friday 2019 is shaping up to be no different. Here’s what to expect and some bonus deals you can buy right now.

As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, our thoughts turn away from going outside and towards curling up on the sofa with a good box set. Black Friday 2019 couldn’t come at a better time for those who want to upgrade their TV.

This year’s event falls on November 29th, but you can bet that there’ll be plenty of deals in the weeks leading up to that date, as well as on Cyber Monday soon after, on December 2nd.

What Black Friday TV Deals We Saw Last Year

As one of the most opportune times of year to get high ticketed products with massive price cuts, it’s no surprise that TV deals are ripe for the picking when the Black Friday sales hit. Last year we saw huge discounts, especially across 4K and OLED TVs, including 56% off the LG 65SK8000PLB. The Samsung 6 Series UE65MU6200 curved TV also received a giant discount over Black Friday 2018.

With most new TVs arriving on the scene now being fully smart equipped, it was no surprise to anyone that these were most popular versus the more budget, stripped back sets. Another common TV trend was the rise in consumers opting for larger screens. Honestly, we’re not surprised. With the constant hike in cinema prices, not to mention the incredible resolutions and clarity that can be achieved in the comfort of your own home, many are seeking to recreate their own cinema and buy bigger screens up to 75-inches.

What Black Friday TV Deals We Expect

We expect there to be a plethora of TV deals again this Black Friday 2019, with all sizes, resolutions and budgets catered for. Obviously, there are few specific ranges we’re crossing our fingers for – namely those featured in our 2019 best TV guide. Samsung sits pretty high up on our wish list with its innovative QLED line-up paving ways for even better watching experiences. We’re also big fans of both LG and Panasonic’s OLED TVs this year.

TV Deals Live Right Now

Waiting for Black Friday is all well and good, but what if you’re in need of a TV right now? Keeping on top of your Netflix and Amazon Video streaming list is a Sisyphean task that waits for no sales extravaganza. That’s why we keep the following feature fed with the latest and greatest TV deals for you.

If you’re at a loss as to which TV brands and models you should be targeting, check out our Best TV guide. It runs through our favourite picks of the moment, as well as providing a handy jargon buster for all those confusing terms like HDR and OLED.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

