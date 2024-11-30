Turn your home into a Smart Home with Amazon’s stunning Echo Show 10 deal

Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is a fantastic bit of smart home kit, offering a hybrid smart screen and smart speaker in one device that allows you to control your smart home, play music and even drop in on other Amazon Echo users worldwide – but it comes at a price, literally, starting at £259.99.

However, that price has been slashed as part of Amazon’s Black Friday extravaganza, with the retailer dropping the price of the Charcoal Fabric edition of the Echo Show 10 to just £179, representing a saving of just under £81. You can also add a Blink Mini 2 smart camera, compatible with the Echo Show 10, for an additional £16.

This is a return of an offer we first saw during Amazon’s Prime Day sales in October, so if you missed out then, you’ve now got your opportunity to secure yourself a brand new smart display system. It’s also worth noting that it’s exclusive to the Charcoal Fabric finish; opt for the Glacier White Fabric and you’ll be paying the full £259.99 RRP.

It also helps that the Echo Show 10 is a fantastic smart display – in fact, our reviewer stated in his 4.5-star review of the device that it’s the “smartest smart display ever” with features like a screen that’ll rotate to follow you around the room, built-in security camera monitoring via its camera and excellent sound quality.

That’s in addition to all the standard smart screen features we’ve come to expect, including the ability to control smart home tech, video chat with other Echo users and much more. It also helps that the smart screen looks fantastic, complementing your home environment rather than sticking out like a sore thumb.

If you want to find out more before you take the plunge, take a look at our Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) review, and we’ve also got a list of the best Black Friday deals if you’re on the hunt for something a little different.