Treat yourself to an Amazon Echo Studio at a 26% discount this Black Friday

Looking to upgrade your Amazon Echo but not sure where to start? Snatch up this fantastic Amazon Echo Studio deal that’s just seen a £50 discount.

Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have more incredible bargains to share with you. The Amazon Echo Studio is now on sale with a fantastic £50 discount, bringing the price down from £189.99 to just £139.99.

The Echo Studio is the perfect speaker for audiophiles as it supports high-end audio features like Dolby Atmos and can provide a large sound and impressive bass, putting it above its Echo Show siblings in terms of overall audio quality.

Alongside fantastic audio, it also can automatically sense the acoustics of the room you put it in and adapt the audio for optimal quality, ideal for anyone who has a particularly echoey house.

If you’re using Amazon Music HD, enjoy music in lossless audio formats like HD or Ultra HD or select songs in spatial audio formats for a fuller and richer experience. The Echo Studio also supports a variety of other music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and more.

Since this is an Amazon Echo device, it comes with all the smart features you would expect including Alexa. Ask her to play music, read out the news or answer general knowledge questions using just your voice, and sync up the Echo Studio with any other Amazon Echo products in your home to create an integrated ecosystem that should make controlling your smart products a breeze.

We gave the Amazon Echo Studio an impressive 4.5 stars, with our verdict reading: “If you’re after a smart speaker that delivers fidelity and nuance, there are better speakers than the Echo Studio. If you want to have a rollicking good time and experience 3D audio, and aren’t afraid of some thumping bass, then step right up.”

So if you’re in the market for the smart capabilities of an Echo speaker but want the added benefit of high-quality audio, then we strongly recommend that you jump on this fantastic Black Friday deal before it’s gone.

