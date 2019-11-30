Treat yourself to a smarter home this Christmas with £40 off the Google Home

Let Google Assistant help out around your home this holiday season with the Google Home smart speaker, now just £49. That’s £40 off the powerful voice assistant with an integrated speaker and some truly nifty smart home control features.

This Black Friday deal also comes with some pretty tempting perks, including free delivery to your home and six months of Spotify Premium to make the most of your new gadget.

Google Home Black Friday Deal Google Home Smart Speaker in White Save £40 on the Google Home with six months of Spotify Premium and free delivery

For under £50, you’ll get a speaker that promises Hi-Fi quality for all your favourite music, podcasts, radio stations and audiobooks. The device is also a incredibly smart, able to update you on the weather, traffic, sports news and even your commute – among other things – completely hands-free.

You can set reminders and timers on your Google Home to help you stay organised through 2020 or place the device on your bedside table and use it as an alarm clock.

Use Chromecast to stream videos from your phone directly to your TV or ask your assistant to turn up your Nest thermostat. Google Assistant is even smart enough to pick your voice apart from the rest of your family, meaning everyone in your house will get their own personalised experience using the Google Home.

In our four star review of the Google Home we wrote:

“Google Home remains a great product and, in many ways, the Google Assistant is easier to talk to and gives better results than Amazon Alexa. Whether it’s the right product for you comes down to what you want to achieve.

“If you want a powerful voice assistant with control for Chromecast and a few smart home products, Google Home certainly does the job”.

At just £49 for Black Friday, this is the perfect time to get your hands on one of the most popular smart speakers on the market. You’ll have to act fast though – this £40 saving and free Spotify Premium won’t stick around for long.

