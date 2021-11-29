TP-Link smart LED strip gets 43% discount today only

Add some colour to any room of the house with this super-affordable LED strip from TP-Link. From a splash of colour in your kids room, to some flexible kitchen illumination you’ll get 5m of lights for just £16.99.

The big advantage of these LED strips from TP-Link, aside from their low price, is that rather than relying on Bluetooth to work with your phone, they come equipped with Wi-Fi. That means they’re compatible with smart assistants like Alexa, very useful and great to see for such a low price. The other advantage of this system is that it doesn’t require a hub, saving both hassle and clutter.

Save 43% on these TP-Link smart lights If you’ve been excitedly waiting for THE smart lighting deal then wait no more, you can get this LED strip for just £16.99. Amazon

Was £29.99 now £16.99 save 43% View Deal

If you’ve dealt with these LED strips, or similar, before you’ll know the drill. A strip of adhesive on the back of the lights allows you to mount them pretty much anywhere. You’ll just need to make sure there’s power nearby, you can also trim them to size, as long as you follow the included instructions.

TP-Link is also a well-established company that has been dealing with good quality networking devices for many years, so we trust that it can do a good job with the network connectivity of these lights, as well as offering a simple and usable app to control everything. The strip can even respond to music, if you use your smartphone’s microphone. \

This deal has caught our eye because of its record-breaking low price. As you can see from the chart below, this is the lowest Amazon has ever listed these lights for. At £17, when the regular retail price is nearly £30, is certainly worth seizing, even if you’ve only casually considered this kind of lighting before.

