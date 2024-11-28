Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, then this Black Friday bargain on the 9L Tower offering might just tempt you.

Save over £61 and get the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer (T17088) for just £79 in this Black Friday offer from Amazon.

This 9L air fryer is just £78 in Amazon's Black Friday sale Save over £61 and get the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer (T17088) for an absolute bargain at just £78 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Was £139.99

Now £78 View Deal

With Duo Basket technology, ten preset cooking functions and an easy-to-use control panel, the Tower T17088 is a fantastic air fryer that will fit into any kitchen.

The Tower T17088 boasts a whopping 9L capacity, however this is split equally between two large 4.5L baskets. Here you can either use just one basket to cook a smaller portion or both baskets simultaneously to make enough food for up to eight people at once.

If you opt for the latter, enable Tower’s Smart Finish function and you can cook different food types with contrasting cooking times in each basket, yet still have the two finish at the same time.

Making just one large portion? With the Match function you can set both baskets to cook at the same temperature.

Otherwise, the Tower T17088 is fitted with ten pre-set cooking modes which are selectable via the touchscreen panel. These cooking modes are designed for different food types including fries, fish, vegetables and even cake. Plus with the included crisper grill plate, you can even grill food types too.

Tower explains that its air fryers not only cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens but also use less energy too. In fact, Tower claims that users can save up to 70% on their energy bill which can reduce bills by up to £259 each year. We haven’t verified this ourselves.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Tower T17088 ourselves yet, it currently has a 4.6-star rating which is based on over 8.350 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers confirm that the air fryer is versatile, easy to use and is good value for money too.

Whether this is your first air fryer or you’re upgrading to a larger appliance, this offer on the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer should not be missed.