Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, then this Black Friday bargain on the 9L Tower offering might just tempt you.

Save over £61 and get the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer (T17088) for just £79 in this Black Friday offer from Amazon.

This 9L air fryer is just £78 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

This 9L air fryer is just £78 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Save over £61 and get the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer (T17088) for an absolute bargain at just £78 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99
  • Now £78
View Deal

With Duo Basket technology, ten preset cooking functions and an easy-to-use control panel, the Tower T17088 is a fantastic air fryer that will fit into any kitchen.

The Tower T17088 boasts a whopping 9L capacity, however this is split equally between two large 4.5L baskets. Here you can either use just one basket to cook a smaller portion or both baskets simultaneously to make enough food for up to eight people at once.

If you opt for the latter, enable Tower’s Smart Finish function and you can cook different food types with contrasting cooking times in each basket, yet still have the two finish at the same time. 

Making just one large portion? With the Match function you can set both baskets to cook at the same temperature. 

Otherwise, the Tower T17088 is fitted with ten pre-set cooking modes which are selectable via the touchscreen panel. These cooking modes are designed for different food types including fries, fish, vegetables and even cake. Plus with the included crisper grill plate, you can even grill food types too.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Tower explains that its air fryers not only cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens but also use less energy too. In fact, Tower claims that users can save up to 70% on their energy bill which can reduce bills by up to £259 each year. We haven’t verified this ourselves.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Tower T17088 ourselves yet, it currently has a 4.6-star rating which is based on over 8.350 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers confirm that the air fryer is versatile, easy to use and is good value for money too. 

Whether this is your first air fryer or you’re upgrading to a larger appliance, this offer on the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer should not be missed.

You might like…

The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

Hannah Davies 10 mins ago
iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 16 mins ago
Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 30 mins ago
Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Nick Rayner 31 mins ago
Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 47 mins ago
ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access