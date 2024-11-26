Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This might be the best value Black Friday Fire TV deal yet

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There are plenty of TV deals to be found during Black Friday week, and this one from Toshiba is a contender for one of the best if you’re after an inexpensive 50-inch TV.

The 50-inch UF3F is currently on sale, and you can get a £40 discount. While that doesn’t seem like much, it drops the TV from £299 and £259, a very cheap Black Friday bargain.

This might be the best value Black Friday Fire TV deal yet

This might be the best value Black Friday Fire TV deal yet

A £50 discount on this Toshiba brings this 50-inch TV down to £259.99

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £259.99
View Deal

We’ve not reviewed this TV so we can’t comment on its quality. It does have very competitive features for its asking price. HDR support include HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the latter helps in providing a more precise performance with Dolby Vision compatible sources (such as Netflix and Disney+). Dolby Vision will assist in producing better black levels, brighter images and more accurate colours.

Audio includes Dolby Atmos, so you can connect a soundbar and play Atmos soundtracks to get a bigger, wider soundstage. The built-in sound system is by Onkyo, who in our experience have fashioned decent audio systems from TVs in the past.

As this is a Fire TV model, it features all the entertainment apps you want with the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV+ and others. Freeview Play support brings UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer and Channel 4 for those who want keep track of episodes of Strictly Come Dancing or Come Dine With Me. Fire TV has room for multiple profiles so each member of the household can have content personalised recommendations based on what they watch.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Voice control includes Amazon Alexa through the Voice Remote or Google Assistant (via a connected speaker).

If your budget is modest and you’re not after a premium performance, this Toshiba UF3F is a tasty looking Black Friday deal. It’s also available at Argos for £6 less than is on Amazon.

You might like…

The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 is now a budget wearable for Black Friday

The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 is now a budget wearable for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 25 mins ago
Here’s your chance to get a Pixel 7 Pro for less than a Pixel 7a this Black Friday

Here’s your chance to get a Pixel 7 Pro for less than a Pixel 7a this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Ring Video Doorbell is under £30 on Amazon but you’ll have to act fast

The Ring Video Doorbell is under £30 on Amazon but you’ll have to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Last chance to get the ultimate Dyson V15 Black Friday vacuum deal

Last chance to get the ultimate Dyson V15 Black Friday vacuum deal

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal finally gives Samsung a run for its money

This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal finally gives Samsung a run for its money

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
If there’s one Fire TV deal to buy during Black Friday, this is it

If there’s one Fire TV deal to buy during Black Friday, this is it

Kob Monney 3 hours ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access