This might be the best value Black Friday Fire TV deal yet

There are plenty of TV deals to be found during Black Friday week, and this one from Toshiba is a contender for one of the best if you’re after an inexpensive 50-inch TV.

The 50-inch UF3F is currently on sale, and you can get a £40 discount. While that doesn’t seem like much, it drops the TV from £299 and £259, a very cheap Black Friday bargain.

We’ve not reviewed this TV so we can’t comment on its quality. It does have very competitive features for its asking price. HDR support include HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the latter helps in providing a more precise performance with Dolby Vision compatible sources (such as Netflix and Disney+). Dolby Vision will assist in producing better black levels, brighter images and more accurate colours.

Audio includes Dolby Atmos, so you can connect a soundbar and play Atmos soundtracks to get a bigger, wider soundstage. The built-in sound system is by Onkyo, who in our experience have fashioned decent audio systems from TVs in the past.

As this is a Fire TV model, it features all the entertainment apps you want with the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV+ and others. Freeview Play support brings UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer and Channel 4 for those who want keep track of episodes of Strictly Come Dancing or Come Dine With Me. Fire TV has room for multiple profiles so each member of the household can have content personalised recommendations based on what they watch.

Voice control includes Amazon Alexa through the Voice Remote or Google Assistant (via a connected speaker).

If your budget is modest and you’re not after a premium performance, this Toshiba UF3F is a tasty looking Black Friday deal. It’s also available at Argos for £6 less than is on Amazon.