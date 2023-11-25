Top rated Philips shaver receives unbelievable price slash for Black Friday

Beard getting out of control? Then you won’t want to pass up on this Philips Series 9000 Prestige deal, which has seen a jaw-dropping 43% discount in the Black Friday sale.

The Philips Series 9000 Prestige shaver is now available for just £368.48, following a hefty £281.51 price drop for Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

That represents fantastic value, especially when you consider it comes with a Qi Charging Pad for wireless power delivery.

The rotary blades are designed to slash beard hairs growing in different directions, and are capable of getting right up to your skin for a close shave. Philips claims this shaver can last up to seven years too, so you won’t need to replace it anytime soon.

Is the Philips Series 9000 Prestige worth buying?

If you can spare the cash, this is a great electric shaver Pros Excellent shave

Very simple to use

Adjusts power automatically Cons Expensive

Charging dock takes up a lot of space

The Philips Series 9000 Prestige offers a close shave for all kinds of users

Sophisticated and premium design

Superior build quality

Comfortable to hold with rubber accents

Neat wireless charging pad

Impressive performance for long and short facial hair

Anti-friction coating great for sensitive skin

60 minutes of use per charge

We gave the Philips Series 9000 Prestige shaver a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we originally reviewed it.

In our verdict we said: “The Philips Series 9000 Prestige offers a close shave for all kinds of users, from those who prefer to leave some growth between shaves, to those who like to keep their face smooth. All this is wrapped up in a super sophisticated and premium design that certainly looks worthy of its exorbitant price tag. If you’ve got the cash, you won’t regret buying this model.”

One of the biggest gripes we had with this shaver was its steep price, but that should no longer be an issue following the 43% price slash for Black Friday. We praised the shaving performance, especially since it automatically adjusts the power to the required level automatically.

So if you’re seeking a premium shaver at a price that won’t break the bank, look no further than this fabulous Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige deal.

