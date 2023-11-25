Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Top rated Philips shaver receives unbelievable price slash for Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Beard getting out of control? Then you won’t want to pass up on this Philips Series 9000 Prestige deal, which has seen a jaw-dropping 43% discount in the Black Friday sale.

The Philips Series 9000 Prestige shaver is now available for just £368.48, following a hefty £281.51 price drop for Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

That represents fantastic value, especially when you consider it comes with a Qi Charging Pad for wireless power delivery.

The rotary blades are designed to slash beard hairs growing in different directions, and are capable of getting right up to your skin for a close shave. Philips claims this shaver can last up to seven years too, so you won’t need to replace it anytime soon.

Is the Philips Series 9000 Prestige worth buying?

Philips Series 9000 Prestige Featured image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

If you can spare the cash, this is a great electric shaver

Pros

  • Excellent shave
  • Very simple to use
  • Adjusts power automatically

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Charging dock takes up a lot of space
  • The Philips Series 9000 Prestige offers a close shave for all kinds of users
  • Sophisticated and premium design
  • Superior build quality
  • Comfortable to hold with rubber accents
  • Neat wireless charging pad
  • Impressive performance for long and short facial hair
  • Anti-friction coating great for sensitive skin
  • 60 minutes of use per charge

We gave the Philips Series 9000 Prestige shaver a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we originally reviewed it.

In our verdict we said: “The Philips Series 9000 Prestige offers a close shave for all kinds of users, from those who prefer to leave some growth between shaves, to those who like to keep their face smooth. All this is wrapped up in a super sophisticated and premium design that certainly looks worthy of its exorbitant price tag. If you’ve got the cash, you won’t regret buying this model.”

One of the biggest gripes we had with this shaver was its steep price, but that should no longer be an issue following the 43% price slash for Black Friday. We praised the shaving performance, especially since it automatically adjusts the power to the required level automatically.

So if you’re seeking a premium shaver at a price that won’t break the bank, look no further than this fabulous Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige deal.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

