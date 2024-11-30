I’ve played 2024’s best games, but here’s what I’m recommending for Black Friday

I’ve spent far too much of 2024 playing the latest games, but if there’s one positive that I can take away from it is that I know exactly which titles are worth your hard earned cash this Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or for someone else this holiday season, there’s a near dizzying array of new games that have dropped in 2024 and, speaking from experience, not all of them are worth the time of day.

With that in mind, here are the games that I’ll be recommending to friends, family and readers alike this Black Friday.

Astro Bot

The true gem of 2024 is the PS5’s latest exclusive, which might sound a bit odd given that 3D platformers in the same vein as Super Mario 64 are no longer in vogue, but that speaks to just how good Astro Bot is. Aside from having tight controls, gorgeous visuals and some of the most ingenious gameplay mechanics I’ve seen all generation, it’s the love for PlayStation’s history that really sets Astro Bot apart, with easter eggs and references galore to Sony’s esteemed gaming legacy.

Until Dawn

Even though Halloween’s come and gone, I can think of few games more entertaining to play with adult friends and family this year than the PS5 remake of Until Dawn. The horror classic still carries some excellent scares and an enticing central mystery that keeps it compelling from start to finish, and it’s one of those titles that really makes use of the technical grunt afforded by the PS5. Simply put, it feels more like interacting with a movie than ever.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The first Zelda title where the titular princess is the playable character, Echoes of Wisdom is a true triumph that could end up being the Nintendo Switch’s swan song depending on when a successor arrives. Instead of donning a sword and shield like Link, Zelda needs to use the power of the Tri-Rod to summon objects and allies, adding a greater level of strategy to both fights and puzzles. Trust me, this is a game that’s great for both fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Sonic Generations is already regarded as one of the best Sonic titles to date, but now the title has been given a 2024 refresh and a whole extra campaign to make it better than ever. For the Sega kid I used to be, Sonic x Shadow Generations has been a blast to play, with super fast-paced gameplay that’s visually arresting, but hides a ton of depth below the surface. With lots of different routes to take in each level, the game demands multiple replays to find every hidden pathway.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

While the series may have fumbled in recent entries, Call of Duty has never felt more on top of its game than with Black Ops 6. The three-pronged approached synonymous with the Black Ops sub-series has never felt more potent, with an engaging espionage campaign, fast-paced multiplayer action and a highly addictive zombies mode. Personally, I’ve been spending far too long taking down zombies, but the gameplay loop is so engaging that the end of a match always leaves you clamouring for just one more go. For any game, you can’t ask for better than that.