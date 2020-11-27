The wait is over, Black Friday is here! And there are lots of incredible Black Friday Laptop Deals to take advantage of, including portables from Apple, Dell, Razer and Samsung.

We’ve included a large range of laptop here, include bargain-priced Chromebooks and ultra-powerful gaming laptops that can run the likes of CyberPunk without breaking a sweat.

Can’t find the Black Friday laptop deal you’re looking for? Then keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating the article throughout the day.

Black Friday Laptop Deals

There have been a number of excellent Black Friday Laptop deals popping up today, with the likes of Apple, Dell, Samsung and Lenovo all reducing some of their most popular products.

The MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 and Lenovo Chromebook Duet deals have caught our eyes the most, so take a look at the savings you can make below!

Deal: Apple MacBook Air (2020), 256GB SSD, Space Grey for just £879 (save £120)

Deal: Dell XPS 13 7390 with Intel Core i7 for just £1149 (save £300)

Deal: Lenovo Chromebook Duet bundled with Wireless Headphones for just £329 (save £109.99)

Deal: Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5 for just £779 (save £220)

Deal: Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £599 (save £150)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Ion with Intel Core i5 for just £1099 (save £200)

Deal: HP Envy 13 with Intel Core i7 for just £999.99 (save £150)

Deal: Asus ZenBook S13 with Intel Core i7 for just £999.99 (save £400)

Deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £499 (save £100)

Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Fancy a laptop that’s capable of playing AAA games on the go? We’ve picked out some of the most tempting gaming laptop deals right here, so you don’t need to go browsing through Amazon to find one yourself.

The pick of the bunch is the Razer Blade Pro 17, which has seen a whopping £699.94 knocked off the price. The laptop features a stunning 300Hz 17.3-inch display, as well as the impressive Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. And if that’s still too expensive, there are plenty more affordable gaming laptops on offer too,

Deal: Razer Blade Pro 17 with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1599.98 (save £699.94)

Deal: Acer Predator Triton 300 with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1299 (save £200)

Deal: HP Omen 15 with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2060 for just £1199.99 (save £100)

Deal: Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 and GTX 1650 Ti for just £849.99 (save £150)

Deal: MSI GF63 Thin with Intel Core i7 and GTX 1650Ti for just £849.99 (save £152.55)

Deal: MSI GE66 Raider with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1689.98 (save £209.02)

How much should you spend on a laptop this Black Friday?

While it might be tempting to jump at the first MacBook Pro offer you see, it’s worth knowing exactly what it is you want from a new laptop to avoid overspending.

For instance, if you’re only looking for a device to perform simple work tasks and the occasional bit of streaming, you can find a good laptop for anywhere between £400 and £800. You can potentially find cheaper options, although you’ll be restricted to low-powered Chromebooks that are limited in what they can download.

If you’re after something with a bit more grunt that can tackle heavy productivity tasks and can even dabble in some very light gaming and content creation, then a realistic estimate would be to spend between £800 and £1300.

The only people who should have to concern themselves with going beyond £1300 are professional creatives and PC gamers, both of which require powerful machines to run intensive tasks.

