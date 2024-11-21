Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

In need of a new vacuum cleaner and mop this Black Friday? Why not get both in one with this fantastic Tineco Floor One S5 deal.

The cordless wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop is now just £269. That’s a third off its usual price of £399, saving you a whopping £130 when you shop today.

Save a third on this Tineco smart vacuum cleaner and mop The Tineco Floor One S5 has seen 33% taken off its £399 RRP this Black Friday. Shop through Amazon today to bag the smart wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop for just £269. Amazon

Was £399

£269 View Deal

A quick glance at the price tracking tool Keepa shows that this is the cheapest the Floor One S5 has dropped in price since it arrived on Amazon at the end of 2022. Don’t miss this opportunity to bag the smart vacuum and mop at its lowest price yet.

The Tineco Floor One S5 is a smart cordless vacuum cleaner designed to tackle wet and dry messes on hard floors.

The iLoop smart sensor detects the level of debris and adjusts the suction power and water flow for the job with a digital display to keep you up-to-date on cleaning progress.

The self-cleaning system keeps the brush roller and tube clean and dry between washes, while MHCBS technology cleans the brush roller with a flat scraper during use to ensure only fresh water is used to mop your floors.

The vacuum cleaner itself is lightweight and self-propelled with a high-capacity tank that allows you to clean areas up to 1399ft without interruption. The 35-minute battery, meanwhile, is ideal for taking the vacuum cordless to clean tricky areas like stairs.

