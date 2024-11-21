Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

In need of a new vacuum cleaner and mop this Black Friday? Why not get both in one with this fantastic Tineco Floor One S5 deal

The cordless wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop is now just £269. That’s a third off its usual price of £399, saving you a whopping £130 when you shop today. 

Save a third on this Tineco smart vacuum cleaner and mop

Save a third on this Tineco smart vacuum cleaner and mop

The Tineco Floor One S5 has seen 33% taken off its £399 RRP this Black Friday. Shop through Amazon today to bag the smart wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop for just £269.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • £269
View Deal

A quick glance at the price tracking tool Keepa shows that this is the cheapest the Floor One S5 has dropped in price since it arrived on Amazon at the end of 2022. Don’t miss this opportunity to bag the smart vacuum and mop at its lowest price yet. 

The Tineco Floor One S5 is a smart cordless vacuum cleaner designed to tackle wet and dry messes on hard floors. 

The iLoop smart sensor detects the level of debris and adjusts the suction power and water flow for the job with a digital display to keep you up-to-date on cleaning progress. 

The self-cleaning system keeps the brush roller and tube clean and dry between washes, while MHCBS technology cleans the brush roller with a flat scraper during use to ensure only fresh water is used to mop your floors. 

The vacuum cleaner itself is lightweight and self-propelled with a high-capacity tank that allows you to clean areas up to 1399ft without interruption. The 35-minute battery, meanwhile, is ideal for taking the vacuum cordless to clean tricky areas like stairs. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a more affordable option that also works on carpets, don’t miss this deal on the Hoover HL5 Pet – now just £169.97 on Amazon

You might like…

Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Jessica Gorringe 16 mins ago
I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

Max Parker 26 mins ago
Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Jon Mundy 28 mins ago
Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Hannah Davies 55 mins ago
Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access