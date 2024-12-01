Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

My favourite Wear OS watch has a competition destroying Black Friday/Cyber Monday price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

In what might be the biggest smartwatch bargain I’ve seen all Black Friday/Cyber Monday, the TicWatch Pro 5 is down to an unbelievable price.

Our pick for 2023’s smartwatch of the year and my personal Wear OS device favourite to date, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a wearable that I’d easily recommend to almost anyone this Christmas and it’s just been made even more of a steal.

On top of a hefty discount, Amazon is now adding an additional £37 voucher that can be applied, bringing the overall price of the watch down to only £164.99. That’s an outrageously good price, and it makes the TicWatch Pro 5 a far more affordable option that similar Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7.

TicWatch Pro 5 Black Friday deal

TicWatch Pro 5 Black Friday deal

The epic TicWatch Pro 5 is now a Black Friday bargain, letting you nab this long-lasting Wear OS watch for its lowest price yet.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now just £164.99
View Deal

So what is it about the TicWatch Pro 5 that I enjoy so much? Several things really, but let’s start with my favourite feature – the dual-display set-up. Sat on top of the 1.43-inch AMOLED screen is a FSTN display that can operate as a low-power, always-on display.

The FSTN technology is also easier to read in direct sunlight, making it perfect for when you’re out on a run and just need a quick glance at the time or your heart rate. Because of its power efficient display, the TicWatch Pro 5 is able to come out on top where battery life is concerned too.

When I was testing the TicWatch for review, I was amazed to find that under certain use cases, it was perfectly plausible to get up to five days of use on a single charge. That’s the type of longevity that Galaxy and Apple Watches could only dream of having, and it’s useful if your phone ever runs out of battery as it means you always have a back-up for payments via Google Wallet.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Speaking of which, the TicWatch gives you access to all of the key Wear OS apps such as Google Maps, Calm, Weather and more, so you can get most of what you need directly on your wrist, without sinking more time into your phone.

For just £164.99, the TicWatch Pro 5 has never been easier to recommend, and I don’t see any other smartwatches coming close to offering that level of value this Black Friday sale.

You might like…

Save a massive £300 on a powerful, new-game-ready Acer laptop

Save a massive £300 on a powerful, new-game-ready Acer laptop

Nick Rayner 13 mins ago
There’s still time to save with the Apple Watch 10’s first ever discount

There’s still time to save with the Apple Watch 10’s first ever discount

Hannah Davies 53 mins ago
The viral Revlon styler is now under £40 on Amazon

The viral Revlon styler is now under £40 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
This stunning Nothing Phone (2) deal has likely flown under your Cyber Monday radar

This stunning Nothing Phone (2) deal has likely flown under your Cyber Monday radar

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Corsair’s TC100 gaming chair is a luxurious, last-minute Cyber Monday steal

Corsair’s TC100 gaming chair is a luxurious, last-minute Cyber Monday steal

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The brilliant LG C4 OLED TV is still available at its Black Friday price

The brilliant LG C4 OLED TV is still available at its Black Friday price

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access