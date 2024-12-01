My favourite Wear OS watch has a competition destroying Black Friday/Cyber Monday price

In what might be the biggest smartwatch bargain I’ve seen all Black Friday/Cyber Monday, the TicWatch Pro 5 is down to an unbelievable price.

Our pick for 2023’s smartwatch of the year and my personal Wear OS device favourite to date, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a wearable that I’d easily recommend to almost anyone this Christmas and it’s just been made even more of a steal.

On top of a hefty discount, Amazon is now adding an additional £37 voucher that can be applied, bringing the overall price of the watch down to only £164.99. That’s an outrageously good price, and it makes the TicWatch Pro 5 a far more affordable option that similar Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7.

So what is it about the TicWatch Pro 5 that I enjoy so much? Several things really, but let’s start with my favourite feature – the dual-display set-up. Sat on top of the 1.43-inch AMOLED screen is a FSTN display that can operate as a low-power, always-on display.

The FSTN technology is also easier to read in direct sunlight, making it perfect for when you’re out on a run and just need a quick glance at the time or your heart rate. Because of its power efficient display, the TicWatch Pro 5 is able to come out on top where battery life is concerned too.

When I was testing the TicWatch for review, I was amazed to find that under certain use cases, it was perfectly plausible to get up to five days of use on a single charge. That’s the type of longevity that Galaxy and Apple Watches could only dream of having, and it’s useful if your phone ever runs out of battery as it means you always have a back-up for payments via Google Wallet.

Speaking of which, the TicWatch gives you access to all of the key Wear OS apps such as Google Maps, Calm, Weather and more, so you can get most of what you need directly on your wrist, without sinking more time into your phone.

For just £164.99, the TicWatch Pro 5 has never been easier to recommend, and I don’t see any other smartwatches coming close to offering that level of value this Black Friday sale.