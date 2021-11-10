THX’s Onyx DAC gets a big discount for the holiday season

THX launched its Onyx DAC early in 2021, and it’s now the recipient of a significant discount in time for Black Friday.

When it first launched, the THX Onyx went on sale at thx.com and razer.com in the United States, Europe and APAC (Asia Pacific), for $199.99/£199.99/€209.99. With the price reduction, the US price has come down by $50 to just $149.99.

Save $50 on THX’s Onyx DAC for Black Friday/Cyber Monday THX’s device for improving audio across a range of devices has been discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings of $50 Amazon US

Save $50

Now $149.99 View Deal

The THX Onyx DAC covers a wide spectrum of uses, suitable for music, films, streaming and games as it aims to bring “undiluted sound” to the audio experience.

It’s compatible with Android smartphones, while iOS users will need the Lightning Adapter to improve the audio when using wired headphones (the Onyx doesn’t have the capability to work with wireless headphones).

In terms of performance, THX says the Onyx’s AAA-78 (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) matches the power delivered by a desktop AAA DAC/amp.

The AAA-78’s purpose is to offer the highest fidelity sound possible while keeping noise to low levels, reducing “harmonic, intermodulation, and crossover distortion” by up to 40dB for an audio experience that’s less fatiguing on the ears.

Other benefits include the DAC being able to deliver maximum output power for better dynamic range and greater sound pressure level. All of which is to say that this is a DAC that supplies music with plenty of energy and volume.

Also featured is an ESS ES9281PRO DAC that can render recordings at Master Quality Authenticated levels so you can hear music in the manner it was intended to be heard.

MQA is currently supported by the Tidal music streaming service with its ‘Master’ audio tier. Of course, if you listen to other streaming services on any device, the THX Onyx can work its magic to extract better performance than a smartphone or laptop on its own can provide. With Tidal, you can get a more optimal sound from them.

This Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal is running until November 29, and this special pricing is available at Amazon and on Razer’s own website too.