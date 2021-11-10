 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

THX’s Onyx DAC gets a big discount for the holiday season

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

THX launched its Onyx DAC early in 2021, and it’s now the recipient of a significant discount in time for Black Friday.

When it first launched, the THX Onyx went on sale at thx.com  and razer.com in the United States, Europe and APAC (Asia Pacific), for $199.99/£199.99/€209.99. With the price reduction, the US price has come down by $50 to just $149.99.

Trusted Reviews
Save $50 on THX’s Onyx DAC for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Save $50 on THX’s Onyx DAC for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

THX’s device for improving audio across a range of devices has been discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings of $50

  • Amazon US
  • Save $50
  • Now $149.99
View Deal

The THX Onyx DAC covers a wide spectrum of uses, suitable for music, films, streaming and games as it aims to bring “undiluted sound” to the audio experience.

It’s compatible with Android smartphones, while iOS users will need the Lightning Adapter to improve the audio when using wired headphones (the Onyx doesn’t have the capability to work with wireless headphones).

You might like…

THX’s Onyx DAC aims to offer sound improvements to your music, films and games

THX’s Onyx DAC aims to offer sound improvements to your music, films and games

Kob Monney 7 months ago
AstellnKern launch USB-C Dual DAC cable to transform smartphone sound

AstellnKern launch USB-C Dual DAC cable to transform smartphone sound

Kob Monney 8 months ago
What is a DAC? Everything you need to know about digital-to-analogue converters

What is a DAC? Everything you need to know about digital-to-analogue converters

Verity Burns 3 years ago

In terms of performance, THX says the Onyx’s AAA-78 (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) matches the power delivered by a desktop AAA DAC/amp.

The AAA-78’s purpose is to offer the highest fidelity sound possible while keeping noise to low levels, reducing “harmonic, intermodulation, and crossover distortion” by up to 40dB for an audio experience that’s less fatiguing on the ears.

Other benefits include the DAC being able to deliver maximum output power for better dynamic range and greater sound pressure level. All of which is to say that this is a DAC that supplies music with plenty of energy and volume.

Trusted Reviews
Save $50 on THX’s Onyx DAC for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Save $50 on THX’s Onyx DAC for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

THX’s device for improving audio across a range of devices has been discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings of $50

  • Amazon US
  • Save $50
  • Now $149.99
View Deal

Also featured is an ESS ES9281PRO DAC that can render recordings at Master Quality Authenticated levels so you can hear music in the manner it was intended to be heard.

MQA is currently supported by the Tidal music streaming service with its ‘Master’ audio tier. Of course, if you listen to other streaming services on any device, the THX Onyx can work its magic to extract better performance than a smartphone or laptop on its own can provide. With Tidal, you can get a more optimal sound from them.

This Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal is running until November 29, and this special pricing is available at Amazon and on Razer’s own website too.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.