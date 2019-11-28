Want to get in on the next-gen 5G action without having to worry about data caps and high contract prices? Well, this stonking deal gets you just that. Unlimited data for a tenner a month.

Three’s proved a winner previously with its unlimited best Black Friday deals, and this 5G capable SIM could be up there with the very best. The network is offering all-you-can-eat data, minutes and texts for just £10.

Three Mobile SIM-Only Deal Three Mobile 5G-Ready SIM-Only Contract with Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts For the heavy mobile users out there, this is the plan for you, offering an endless allowance to ensure your bingeing needs are seen to. Buy now and save 50% on your first six months.

That price goes up to £20 after the first six months for the rest of the 24 month contract. Three is touting this deal as ‘5G ready’ meaning that when the network enables phones to use its 5G network you’ll be able to take advantage of that extra speed. You will, of course, need a 5G-toting phone – but these should start to be a lot more common come 2020.

Three’s 5G network, for home broadband use exclusively, is currently live now however unlike Vodafone, EE and others it isn’t available yet for phone users. This was supposed to launch in late 2019 but this was delayed until 2020, with no date set as of yet.

The joy of a SIM-only deal like this is that you can keep your current phone, saving you money, and pop this new SIM in. Your phone will need to be unlocked though, so it’s worth checking whether that’s the case or not before you buy.

With its Go Binge feature, you can also use the likes of Snapchat, Netflix and Apple Music at no loss to your allowance, meaning using specific apps won’t eat into your data. You can also use your phone’s data, calls and texts in various countries across the globe without any grim bills when you get home.

