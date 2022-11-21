 large image

Three’s just dropped an unbeatable 100GB Black Friday SIM deal

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Three has just dropped a stunner of a Black Friday deal, and it might be hard to resist if you’re on the hunt for a cheap SIM only deal.

As part of its Black Friday sales event, UK network Three has dropped a fantastic deal on a SIM only deal, offering 100GB of data for a mere £10 per month.

You’ll also get unlimited calls and unlimited texts as part of the 12-month contract, which makes this a very tempting deal.

There are loads of other Black Friday deals happening right, and we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals and the best Amazon Black Friday to ensure you’re getting the best possible savings on your tech.

This deal is great if you already have a phone, either from another contract that’s elapsed or one you’ve bought elsewhere, as it’s simply a new SIM that pops into your device.

Three also includes a couple of extra benefits as part of this deal. There’s 5G – as long as you’ve got a 5G phone and are in a 5G area – so you’ll get faster download and upload speeds. You can even use the data to hotspot to a laptop if you’re working without Wi-Fi, and there’s roaming for multiple countries included too.

This deal would pair very well with the SIM free Pixel 6a that we’ve spotted, which gets you one of Google’s best phones for £299.

