Three’s iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deal is here and it’s a banger

We’re mere days into November but the Black Friday deals are already here – starting with this tempting package for the iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’re looking for a shiny new iPhone 13 Pro with loads of data this shopping season then this deal from UK network Three is certainly worth a look.

Three’s iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deal gets you a £100 gift card and unlimited data Three is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for £35.50 a month for the first 6 months along with a £100 Amazon or Master Card gift card if you’re switching to Three. Three

£35.50 a month for 6 months View Deal

Three is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for £35.50 a month for the first 6 months along with a £100 Amazon or Master Card gift card if you’re switching to the network. Ideal if you’ve got your eye on something else.

This is how the deal breaks down. There’s an upfront cost of £69 for the 128GB version of the phone, with a monthly cost of £35.50 for the first six months which then rises to £71 for the rest of the 24-month deal. This deal is for new customers, so ideal if you’re looking to switch networks.

You’ll also get three free months of the Apple TV+ included, so you can binge Ted Lasso or The Morning Show on your new phone.

Of course, the biggest benefit of this particular deal is that it nabs you unlimited data so you can stream, download and game online, away from Wi-Fi to your heart’s content.

Three’s iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deal gets you a £100 gift card and unlimited data Three is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for £35.50 a month for the first 6 months along with a £100 Amazon or Master Card gift card if you’re switching to Three. Three

£35.50 a month for 6 months View Deal

The iPhone 13 Pro is arguably one of the best phones available right now, with its excellent triple camera, speedy A15 Bionic chipset and improved battery life over the iPhone 12 Pro. It’s also the first iPhone to pack a speedy 120Hz ProMotion display for smoother scrolling and more responsive gaming.

In our 4.5/5 review of the device, we said “The iPhone 13 Pro looks great, includes one of the best cameras around, and far better battery life than I’ve ever seen before on a smaller-sized Pro model. It’s a fantastic phone that ticks just about all the boxes. The addition of the 120Hz display feels like the icing on the cake.”