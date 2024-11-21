Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Xbox Series X workaround costs a fraction of the price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re interested in accessing a large library of Xbox games without shelling out £400+ on a current-gen console, we might just have the workaround for you. 

Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna game controller bundle in its Black Friday sale. Pair this £74.98 bundle with an Xbox Game Pass subscription and you can play all the games available through the service via the cloud on the Fire TV app. 

This means you can access hundreds of popular games for a fraction of the price. 

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna controller bundle has dropped to £74.98 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a huge £55 off the bundle’s usual £129.98 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.98
  • £74.98
View Deal

Not only is this a great cheap workaround, but it’s also a bargain compared to the bundle’s usual £129.98 price. Shop today to save £55 and get your TV ready for the holidays. 

Is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) worth buying? 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2024 hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick, but is it the best value?

Pros

  • Speedy performance
  • Excellent streaming
  • Huge app selection
  • All HDR formats supported

Cons

  • Expensive for a streaming stick
  • Fastes performance is with Wi-Fi 6E router
  • No High-Res audio support
  • Favours Prime content at the expense of others

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s premium streaming device for 2024.

The stick features a powerful processor for fast, seamless app starts and navigation and can deliver movies, TV and games in sharp 4K resolution, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos onboard too.  

App support is fantastic, with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more all available on the streaming stick, while the Alexa Voice Rote Enhanced allows you to control your TV and connected devices with dedicated channel buttons or your voice. 

This is also the only streaming player with the Xbox app, allowing you to play hundreds of high-quality games on the cloud and without a console via Xbox Game Pass. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) review

Need a new TV to pair with your Fire TV Stick? Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

