This Xbox Series X workaround costs a fraction of the price

If you’re interested in accessing a large library of Xbox games without shelling out £400+ on a current-gen console, we might just have the workaround for you.

Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna game controller bundle in its Black Friday sale. Pair this £74.98 bundle with an Xbox Game Pass subscription and you can play all the games available through the service via the cloud on the Fire TV app.

This means you can access hundreds of popular games for a fraction of the price.

Not only is this a great cheap workaround, but it’s also a bargain compared to the bundle’s usual £129.98 price. Shop today to save £55 and get your TV ready for the holidays.

Is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) worth buying?

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick, but is it the best value? Pros Speedy performance

Excellent streaming

Huge app selection

All HDR formats supported Cons Expensive for a streaming stick

Fastes performance is with Wi-Fi 6E router

No High-Res audio support

Favours Prime content at the expense of others

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s premium streaming device for 2024.

The stick features a powerful processor for fast, seamless app starts and navigation and can deliver movies, TV and games in sharp 4K resolution, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos onboard too.

App support is fantastic, with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more all available on the streaming stick, while the Alexa Voice Rote Enhanced allows you to control your TV and connected devices with dedicated channel buttons or your voice.

This is also the only streaming player with the Xbox app, allowing you to play hundreds of high-quality games on the cloud and without a console via Xbox Game Pass.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) review.

