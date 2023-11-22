Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Xbox Series X bundle gets you Diablo 4 for £30

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Diablo 4 is one of the big gaming hits of 2023 and you can get it on the cheap as part of an Xbox Series X deal for Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X with Diablo IV for £389. The console on its own is £359 for Black Friday, so you’re effectively getting the game for £30 on top of that.

Bear in mind the regular price for the console is £479.99 and the game was £69.99 when it arrived on the scene. So, that’s a saving of £160.98 on the regular prices.

You really cannot say fairer than that. For reference, back in May, the same bundle cost £469.99. And that was a cracking offer. Now, all hell is breaking loose.

Diablo 4 is the latest hellish RPG from Blizzard and encourages gamers to “join the endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells” and the Xbox version has a 91 score on Metacritic, which the aggregator site classes as Universal Acclaim.

XboxEra, for example called the game a “triumph” that “fulfils its promise, combining the aesthetics and feeling of Diablo 2 with the fantastic gameplay of 2. It is dark and gory, featuring a meaty campaign and endgame that should delight fans of the series for hundreds if not thousands of hours.”

Naturally the game itself is a small part of the equation, as the bundle also features Microsoft’s most powerful Xbox ever, meaning you’ll be able to play this game in native 4K and super fast (12 tflops) performance

The Xbox Series X comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller and 1TB of storage. With an Xbox Game Pass subscription (sold separately), you’ll get access to hundreds of games right out of the gate.

You can keep tabs on the best Black Friday deals here.

