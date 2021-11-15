This Xbox Series S Black Friday bundle is too good to miss

The Black Friday deals have kickstarted early over on Amazon, with the retailer offering a tasty discount on this Xbox Series S bundle.

This Black Friday deal sees the Xbox Series S bundled with a Turtle Beach Recon 500 Arctic Camo gaming headset, which not only works with the Xbox, but is also compatible with the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via a wired connection.

Grab this great value Xbox Series S bundle If you’re looking for a next-gen console for Christmas, this Xbox Series S bundle may be your best bet, essentially seeing you bag a Turtle Beach Recon 500 Arctic Camo gaming headset for just £35, despite usually costing as much as £69.99. Amazon

Save £34.99

£284.99 View Deal

With the bundle costing just £284.99, you’re essentially getting the Turtle Beach gaming headset for half price, as it normally costs a whopping £69.99 alone. While we haven’t reviewed the headset ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6 out of 5 average rating on Amazon UK following 4962 user reviews.

The headset features a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 60mm Dual Drivers. If you fancy a headset for multiplayer chat for the upcoming Halo Infinite, then this deal could be ideal.

The Xbox Series S is a great value console too, capable of a 1440p resolution and supporting ray tracing despite its incredibly low price. We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2020.

In our verdict, we said: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S. However, the stingy 364GB storage capacity is inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive, making the expensive storage expansion an essential expense.”

It’s also a good time to be an Xbox owner, with Forza Horizon 5 recently hitting stores with universal praise, and Halo Infinite gearing up to launch in the next few weeks.

Plus, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service still offers incredible value, enabling access to over 100 games for just £7.99 per month.

If you’re planning on buying a next-gen console for a family member this Christmas, then this Xbox Series S bundle may well be your best bet.