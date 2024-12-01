Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Xbox Elite 2 controller deal combines three ways to save big

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Xbox Elite 2 controller is designed for serious gamers who require the set-up to be finely tuned to their dimensions, rather than the standard one-size-fits-all pad.

However, it usually carries a hefty cost with an RRP of £159.99. However, for Black Friday weekend there’s an awesome way to get it on the cheap by saving three different ways.

Head over to eBay and you’ll find a refurbished Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 for just £66.71 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout. There’s free economy delivery too.

We mentioned there are three ways to save on this deal. They are as follows:

  1. For starters there’s the Grade B Refurbished option from the Currys Clearance eBay store, which knocked £50.99 off the price of the new model.
  2. Currys had already knocked that down to £83.39 through its own discount.
  3. Here’s where that additional 20% off code from eBay comes in.

The model is described as being in “Very Good” Grade B refurbished condition and there are free returns if you’re not happy with the product. There’s an eBay Money Back Guarantee that protects your investment.

This controller has been around for a few years now, having launched in 2020. Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five, praising the practically endless customisation options, comfort during extended play sessions, fantastic battery life, and ability to work on a number of platforms and devices.

They concluded: “This controller is an essential for purchase for hardcore gamers. It’s an excellent peripheral, and given it will work on future platforms for years to come, you don’t need to worry about such an investment being wasted moving forward.”

