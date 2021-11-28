 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This wireless charger/speaker combo is the ideal smartphone accessory this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re after a brand new smartphone accessory this Black Friday, then this Belkin SoundForm is the deal for you.

It’s the perfect time to make sure that your phone is kitted out in time for the new year, and the Belkin SoundForm is definitely a contender, coming in with a 64% discount for Black Friday.

As a speaker, it comes with Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology, which works by recognising the exact specs of your speakers, so it can adapt the signal to the characteristics of the model.

Spruce up your phone with this Belkin Smart Speaker accessory

Spruce up your phone with this Belkin Smart Speaker accessory

Charge up your phone while blasting your favourite tunes with this charger/speaker combo deal from Belkin.

  • Amazon
  • Save £180
  • Now just £99.99
View Deal

The push-push woofers also mean that the forces exerted on the speaker by each woofer cancel each other out, resulting in no resonances that might harm or alter the sound quality.

The Belkin SoundForm also features fast wireless charging that is optimised for iPhone, Samsung and Google phones, or any models that are Qi-enabled.

And if you’re under any illusion that you can buy the Belkin SoundForm for cheaper this Black Friday, check out our Keepa screenshot just below, which shows that this model is the lowest price it’s been all year.

Belkin SoundForm Keepa
Belkin SoundForm price history

Plus, since this is a smart speaker that supports Alexa, there’s nothing stopping you from pairing it up with any other Alexa devices you might have lying about your home. You can even pair it up with any AirPlay-enabled speakers, so you can enjoy your favourite songs no matter what room you’re in.

Spruce up your phone with this Belkin Smart Speaker accessory

Spruce up your phone with this Belkin Smart Speaker accessory

Charge up your phone while blasting your favourite tunes with this charger/speaker combo deal from Belkin.

  • Amazon
  • Save £180
  • Now just £99.99
View Deal

All in all, considering the steep price drop and how much the SoundForm can actually do, we think this deal is well worth it, especially if you own a phone that supports wireless charging.

If you’re after even more of the best Black Friday deals, take a look below at all the deals we found this weekend. From smart speakers to kitchen equipment, we have everything covered so you can find the best deal this Black Friday.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers from Sonos, Samsung and mor

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers from Sonos, Samsung and mor

Thomas Deehan 53 mins ago
Use this deal to get £50 PSN credit for just £43.85

Use this deal to get £50 PSN credit for just £43.85

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.