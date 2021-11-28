If you’re after a brand new smartphone accessory this Black Friday, then this Belkin SoundForm is the deal for you.

It’s the perfect time to make sure that your phone is kitted out in time for the new year, and the Belkin SoundForm is definitely a contender, coming in with a 64% discount for Black Friday.

As a speaker, it comes with Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology, which works by recognising the exact specs of your speakers, so it can adapt the signal to the characteristics of the model.

Spruce up your phone with this Belkin Smart Speaker accessory Charge up your phone while blasting your favourite tunes with this charger/speaker combo deal from Belkin. Amazon

Save £180

Now just £99.99 View Deal

The push-push woofers also mean that the forces exerted on the speaker by each woofer cancel each other out, resulting in no resonances that might harm or alter the sound quality.

The Belkin SoundForm also features fast wireless charging that is optimised for iPhone, Samsung and Google phones, or any models that are Qi-enabled.

And if you’re under any illusion that you can buy the Belkin SoundForm for cheaper this Black Friday, check out our Keepa screenshot just below, which shows that this model is the lowest price it’s been all year.

Belkin SoundForm price history

Plus, since this is a smart speaker that supports Alexa, there’s nothing stopping you from pairing it up with any other Alexa devices you might have lying about your home. You can even pair it up with any AirPlay-enabled speakers, so you can enjoy your favourite songs no matter what room you’re in.

All in all, considering the steep price drop and how much the SoundForm can actually do, we think this deal is well worth it, especially if you own a phone that supports wireless charging.

If you’re after even more of the best Black Friday deals, take a look below at all the deals we found this weekend. From smart speakers to kitchen equipment, we have everything covered so you can find the best deal this Black Friday.