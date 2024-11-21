Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This WearOS smartwatch is a steal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Keep an eye on your health and fitness data with ease thanks to the stylish and robust TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch.

Save over £100 and get the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch for just £229.49 in Amazon’s Black Friday event. 

Save over £100 on the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch

Save over £100 on the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch

The durable and stylish TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch for Android users is currently just £229.49 in Amazon’s Black Friday event.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £229.49
View Deal

Running on WearOS by Google, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers access to the Play Store so you can download your favourite health and fitness apps such as Strava, Spotify and Calm. Plus the operating system naturally runs Google Maps, Wallet and Calendar at your fingertips too, so you’re always connected. 

It’s worth noting that the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is only compatible with Android smartphones so those in the Apple ecosystem will miss out. 

Powered by the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 platform, expect speedy performance, seamless connectivity with your Android smartphone and advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. 

With over 110 pre-set workout modes, you can track and see your stats across numerous exercises from outdoor runs to badminton and even open water swimming with ease.

Plus with the built-in health sensors, you can track your VO2 Max level, Recovery Time, Speed and heart rate with just a few taps.

Sporting a 628mAh battery, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro can last up to 90 hours in smart mode or up to a whopping 45 days when in Essential mode. If you ever forget to recharge then a quick 30 minutes top-up results in two days of power too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.3-star rating based on over 700 reviews on Amazon, with customers praising the design, battery life and tracking features of the smartwatch.

Whether you want to treat the fitness fan in your life this Christmas or your own New Year’s resolution is to start picking up healthy habits, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is a bargain that’s seriously worth snapping up.

