This Switch OLED Black Friday bundle is the perfect Christmas gift

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a SanDisk 256GB memory card for Black Friday over at Currys.

With the bundle costing just £369, you’re saving £17.98 here, despite the Switch OLED only launching a matter of weeks ago.

This Switch OLED and Mario Kart Black Friday bundle is perfect for Christmas The Nintendo Switch OLED has been bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a SanDisk 256GB memory card in this Black Friday deal over on Currys, making it one of the standout options as a Christmas present for your children. Currys

Bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and SanDisk 256GB memory card

£369 View Deal

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the upgraded version of the original Switch, and can be played in both console and portable mode. It’s also compatible with all of the previous Switch games, so you won’t need to build your game library from scratch again.

The Switch OLED boasts a new OLED screen, which enhances the contrast and colour accuracy of the display. It’s a surprisingly big upgrade on the standard Switch, so is definitely worth considering if you often play the Switch in portable mode.

It may not be worth buying if you mainly use the Switch as home console docked to the TV, as the only upgrade Nintendo has offered for that use case is the new Ethernet port on the dock.

We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a 4-star rating out of 5 when we reviewed it in October. In our verdict we said: “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s. But with no substantial upgrade for docked mode, it isn’t a worthwhile purchase for those who just want a home console for the TV.”

You’re also getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in this bundle, which is an excellent racer, especially when played in multiplayer mode with friends and family.

We gave Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a perfect 5-star rating when we reviewed it back in 2017. In our verdict we said: “With the glorious return of Battle Mode, improved visuals and more content than ever before coupled with more ways to play it than ever thanks to the Nintendo Switch, I don’t think fans could ask for much more.”

And let’s not forget the 256GB memory card, which slots into the portable to expand the storage. The Switch OLED only comes with 64GB of storage at default, so having an extra 256GB of memory will certainly help if you want to download more games.