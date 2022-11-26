 large image

Black Friday has arrived

This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Stand Mixer is a a fixture in kitchens up and down the land. Now you can add it to your baking arsenal with £180 off for Black Friday.

The stand mixer that has launched a billion cakes is usually £530 on Amazon, but right now you can buy one for £349.99.

If you’ve beaten enough eggs to last you a lifetime, then why not check out some of the other Black Friday deals on offer throughout the weekend. We’ll be updating our guide all the way through Cyber Monday.

You can’t argue with the classics and there’s reason this mixer has the word ‘Classic’ adorning its polished frame. The KitchenAid has almost become the reference for the modern stand mixer thanks to its gorgeous full metal construction, tilt-head design, flexible attachment hub and unbeatable performance thanks to the ‘planetary’ action around the bowl, meaning the mixture is created evenly and incorporating all ingredients.

With the KitchenAid classic, you can knead dough, mix and create anything from a delicious home made loaf to a meringue Mary Berry would be proud of. Within the box, you’ll get a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and a 4-litre bowl. However, there’s loads of optional attachments to customise the experience, including an ice cream maker and a pasta cutter.

It’s a durable delight and looks fantastic in any kitchen. If your New Year’s resolution for 2023 is to give baking a proper go, then this is a fantastic place to begin those ambitions. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this product (as you can see from the graphic below), but £150 cannot be sniffed at.

KitchenAid Amazon

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but from 299 ratings on Amazon’s UK site, 91% of them gave the KitchenAid Stand Mixer a 5-star score. Reviewers commented on the ease of use, ease of cleaning, sturdiness. One added: “What can I say, the best mixer ever! If you thinking about getting one, think no more you will not be sorry.”

