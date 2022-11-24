 large image

This Sony A80J OLED TV is a fantastic Black Friday deal

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

This deal has been running for a few weeks but it’s still available as we head into Black Friday proper, with the Sony A80J down to the lowest price we’ve seen it go for.

Head over to Amazon and you can get 23% off the 55-inch A80J OLED, bringing it down from £1299 to £999.

The deal is set to end in four days (28th November), so if you are in the market for a brand new OLED then this deal won’t be here for too much longer. Check out our best Black Friday page for more deals.

We reviewed the 55-inch A80J OLED earlier in 2022 and felt it was another fantastic OLED TV from Sony. For gamers, it’s not a TV made for those who don’t own a PS5 as it comes with specific features tied to that console.

This includes Auto HDR Tone Mapping that optimises the TV’s HDR performance; and Auto Genre Picture Mode which is essentially a version of ALLM that detects when you’re playing a game and puts the TV into its lowest latency for the fastest response time. An update earlier in 2022 brought HDMI VRR support that syncs the frame rate of the screen with the console for a smoother looking image and faster response time.

price tracking for the Sony A80J on Amazon

The A80J is a TV that’s a great for or those looking to build a home cinema system around it. Upscaling of lower-than-4K images impresses with natural colours that are varied and wide-ranging in tone. It’s the TV’s motion processing that steals the show, reducing stutter and capturing the movement of people in an impressively natural way. If you watch lots of sports or find the stutter that accompanies films to be distracting, then the Sony gets rid of it with few issues. It’s a great TV to watch the World Cup football tournament that’s currently going on.

It’s also a very capable TV in terms of sound, which is not something we can say about all flatscreen TVs. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ system makes sound by vibrating the screen and it’s effective performance with good clarity, crispness and detail provided to films, games and TV shows. While we would still recommend a soundbar to go with this TV, especially if you’re fond of bass, the audio system here ensures you won’t be in a rush to find one.

This is a top-quality TV rom Sony and the discount on offer makes it a cracking choice if you’re someone who watches lots of films, TV and sports.

Best Black Friday Deals

