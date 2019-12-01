The deals aren’t done and dusted yet — This Shark vacuum is half price

As far as your calendar is concerned, Black Friday is over. Thankfully retailers don’t agree and Cyber Monday is just around the corner. Amazon have slashed the price of this Shark NV601UK Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in half. It’s just £125.99, down from £249.99. 

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. This one from Amazon offers up a great quality vacuum cleaner for less.

Black Friday Bargain - Shark NV601UK Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Save 50% on this Shark vacuum cleaner in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Was £249.99

Now £125.99

Now £125.99

Was £249.99

We’ve been consistently impressed by Shark vacuum cleaners. Currently, Shark are the only brand really going toe-to-toe with Dyson in terms of quality and performance.

When we got hands on with an almost identical model from Shark, the NV680UKT, we were impressed by the design and features of the cleaner. Richard Stevenson explained: “It’s both an upright and a cylinder model, with a lift-out pod for more portable cleaning, or to allow the main floor-head to get under the lowest of furniture.

“There’s no dismissing the Shark’s form and function, with solid-feeling clips for access to the washable HEPA and motor filters, as well as a rubberised carry handle. The bin itself is rather smaller than it looks from the front, offering only a 1-litre capacity, yet it’s easy to unload since the dust area is accessible from the top and bottom.”

Save 50% on this Shark vacuum cleaner in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Was £249.99

Now £125.99

Now £125.99

Was £249.99

Shark have consistently impressed us with their cleaners. This deal is a chance to bag one for less. So, if the house is looking a bit dusty, or if your old vacuum cleaner is on its last legs, then this deal could be a good one for you. The Shark Lift-Away vacuum cleaner is a versatile cleaner that performs well in any home.

