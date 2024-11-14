Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Shark FlexStyle offer destroys the Dyson Supersonic

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Fed up of unhelpful hair styling tools that aren’t catered to your hair type? Create your own styling system that’s personalised to you with the Build Your Own Shark FlexStyle.

Save £70 and get the Shark FlexStyle with your choice of four additional styling attachments for just £199.99 in Shark’s Black Friday sale. 

Create your perfect hair styling tool with this offer on the Shark FlexStyle

Get the Shark FlexStyle hair styling bundle for just £199.99 straight from the Shark website, and choose four styling attachments that best suit your hair.

  • Was £269.99
  • Now £199.99
Available in two colour choices, Black or Stone, the Shark FlexStyle is a powerful two-in-one device that works as both a speedy hair dryer and a versatile air styler without relying on extreme heat.

In fact, the FlexStyle measures heat 1000 times per second to ensure its air temperature stays consistent while styling to avoid heat damage. Plus with three heat and airflow settings, you have full control of how much heat you apply to your hair.  

As mentioned earlier, this bundle allows you to choose four different hair attachments to build your perfect hair styling set up, based on your hair type and favoured styles.

Those in the know can embrace the Utah curls trend and choose between either two 32mm or 24mm curlers. Or if your hair’s prone to frizziness, the brand new FrizzFighter Finishing tool helps smooth flyaways and fight the frizz. 

Anyone who favours a sleek and straight finish will appreciate both the paddle brush and styling concentrator options, which are perfect for straightening and adding shine to hair while you dry.

For curly and coily hair types, the wide tooth comb works to lengthen curls without causing any damage while the curl-defining diffuser helps evenly dry hair while protecting the style. 

Regardless of the four accessories you choose, you can use the FlexStyle without an attachment for damage-free hair dryer mode. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the FlexStyle ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.3-star rating based on over 480 customer reviews on the Shark website. 

The Shark FlexStyle bundle shuns the typical “one size fits all” idea with hair care and allows you to create your own hair styler that suits your hair. Currently under £200, now is the perfect time to either start Christmas shopping or treat yourself this Black Friday.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

