This secret iPad Mini 7 deal is too good to miss

Because it’s not labelled as an official Black Friday deal, this phenomenal iPad Mini 7 offer might have passed you by.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is now on and while there are tons of great offers to be had, we’ve spotted a surprising price cut for the latest iPad Mini that doesn’t seem to be getting as much attention as it should be.

Thanks to an optional $59.01 coupon on top of an existing price cut, the new iPad Mini 7 has just seen its price fall from $499 to only $399.99. Not only is that the cheapest price we’ve seen for that iPad yet, but it also makes the case for being the best iPad deal currently available right now, particularly for students.

For starters, the biggest appeal of the new iPad Mini is, of course, its unparalleled portability. Despite having a decent 8.3-inch display, this thing can fit inside of a coat pocket, making it almost as easy to carry around as your smartphone.

In spite of its portability however, there’s nothing about the iPad Mini’s power to suggest any sort of compromise. In fact, with an A17 Pro chipset inside, it’s more powerful than the standard iPad 10, not least because it can run Apple Intelligence.

While Apple’s take on AI is being segmented in its release of features, from what we have seen so far, it still has the promise of being one of Apple’s biggest software upgrades in years, giving users the opportunity to rely on AI for writing emails, surmising notifications and even transcribing recordings.

All of these features make the iPad Mini a particularly tempting prospect to students who need a device that’s easy to transport from one class to another, and can be used for note-taking (with a Bluetooth keyboard). Plus, you can always use the device for streaming content and gaming after the sun goes down.

As a final flourish, you can even pair the Mini with certain Apple Pencils so quickly jot down thoughts or even engage in a bit of digital art when the mood strikes.

There are plenty of ways that you can use the iPad Mini but when it’s going for such a discounted price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

