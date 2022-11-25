 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung QLED TV now comes with a free soundbar during Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Neo QLED range of 4K HDR televisions are among our picks for the best of 2022 and now it’s even better value thanks to a free soundbar offer on Black Friday.

You can grab the Neo QLED QN90B sets from Samsung’s UK website and get a free soundbar worth £349 to ensure brilliant audio to go with that incredible picture. The offer applies to all sets in the range – from 43-inch to a whopping 85-inch set.

If you’re looking to save money on a TV or simply buy a standalone soundbar, then check our constantly updated Black Friday deals hub where you’ll find everything you need.

Get a free £349 soundbar with these brilliant Samsung QLED TVs

Get a free £349 soundbar with these brilliant Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung’s Black Friday sale includes a free soundbar with every purchase of the 2022 QN90B QLED 4K HDR television.

  • Samsung
  • Get a free soundbar
  • TV starts at £799
View Deal

The well-reviewed Samsung QLED sets are making waves in the TV world and the 2022 range is no different. This 4K HDR Smart TV – known as the QN90B – benefits from Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology, Dolby Atmos Audio is supported for the first time, and the powerful Neo Quantum Processor 4K can adjust the picture in real time.

There’s HDR10+ for the most vivid, true-to-life colours and a fantastic anti-reflection screen that’ll give you a great view of the action from multiple vantage points around the living room.

It’s also a sensational Smart TV, with all of the major streaming apps supported in an easy-to-use interface. There’s the relatively recent addition of the Gaming Hub, which brings support for some of the most popular cloud gaming services, including Xbox Game Pass where you can access hundreds of the best games around.

We reviewed the Samsung QN90B earlier this year, affording it a 4.5-star review. Our own TV editor Koh Monney wrote: “Another bright, colourful Neo QLED TV from Samsung, the QN90B has definite strengths and some unavoidable drawbacks such as blooming. Well-built and well specc’d, if you’re happy to miss out on Dolby Vision, this TV delivers spectacularly bright images across all types of content.”

When you add the free soundbar into the mix, this deal is quite the tempter. Samsung is offering the Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X-compatible Samsung S61B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar, which also comes with Alexa support. Samsung usually charges £349 for this product, but it’s automatically added to the cart at checkout for free.

The QN90B comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch options, so there’s plenty to choose from on this Black Friday, if you’re looking to get all your TV needs covered on one fell-swoop.

Best Black Friday deals

You might like…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 7 mins ago
Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Reece Bithrey 7 mins ago
Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 28 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Kob Monney 40 mins ago
Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 54 mins ago
Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Kob Monney 59 mins ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.