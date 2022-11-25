This Samsung QLED TV now comes with a free soundbar during Black Friday

Samsung’s Neo QLED range of 4K HDR televisions are among our picks for the best of 2022 and now it’s even better value thanks to a free soundbar offer on Black Friday.

You can grab the Neo QLED QN90B sets from Samsung’s UK website and get a free soundbar worth £349 to ensure brilliant audio to go with that incredible picture. The offer applies to all sets in the range – from 43-inch to a whopping 85-inch set.

The well-reviewed Samsung QLED sets are making waves in the TV world and the 2022 range is no different. This 4K HDR Smart TV – known as the QN90B – benefits from Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology, Dolby Atmos Audio is supported for the first time, and the powerful Neo Quantum Processor 4K can adjust the picture in real time.

There’s HDR10+ for the most vivid, true-to-life colours and a fantastic anti-reflection screen that’ll give you a great view of the action from multiple vantage points around the living room.

It’s also a sensational Smart TV, with all of the major streaming apps supported in an easy-to-use interface. There’s the relatively recent addition of the Gaming Hub, which brings support for some of the most popular cloud gaming services, including Xbox Game Pass where you can access hundreds of the best games around.

We reviewed the Samsung QN90B earlier this year, affording it a 4.5-star review. Our own TV editor Koh Monney wrote: “Another bright, colourful Neo QLED TV from Samsung, the QN90B has definite strengths and some unavoidable drawbacks such as blooming. Well-built and well specc’d, if you’re happy to miss out on Dolby Vision, this TV delivers spectacularly bright images across all types of content.”

When you add the free soundbar into the mix, this deal is quite the tempter. Samsung is offering the Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X-compatible Samsung S61B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar, which also comes with Alexa support. Samsung usually charges £349 for this product, but it’s automatically added to the cart at checkout for free.

The QN90B comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch options, so there’s plenty to choose from on this Black Friday, if you’re looking to get all your TV needs covered on one fell-swoop.

