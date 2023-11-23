This S23 Ultra deal is an undeniable Black Friday stonker
Black Friday is the perfect time to get yourself a shiny new smartphone. The deal bonanza isn’t just limited to SIM-free smartphones either, with plenty of UK carriers also getting in on the Black Friday fun.
That means you can bag yourself a cracking contract on the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Mobiles.co.uk is offering the phone with unlimited calls and texts and 250GB of data for just £38.99 per month with £49 upfront. That’ll net you the 256GB model in a premium Cream finish.
If you’re after one of the most capable Android smartphones available in 2023 and want plenty of 5G data to use, this is a very tempting contract offer indeed.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?
The S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2023
Pros
- 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions
- Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- All-day battery life
- Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display
Cons
- Very expensive
- Relatively slow 45W charging
- Difficult to use one-handed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones we’ve reviewed in 2023. In fact, it won the Best High-End Smartphone award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023, indicating how highly we think of the phone.
It’s not hard to see why either; it’s oozing with premium tech, from its stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel-perfect resolution that, when combined with impressive brightness and HDR10+ compatibility, delivers a solid display experience. That’s further improved by the inclusion of an S Pen that lives within the chassis when not in use.
However, it’s the camera setup that sets the S23 Ultra apart. With a bevvy of rear lenses, including a primary 200MP sensor alongside an ultrawide and dual telephoto and periscope zooms, the S23 Ultra delivers a versatile shooting experience that’s just as impressive in low-light as in daylight.
Throw in top-end power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, all-day battery life from its 5000mAh battery and a pretty competitive long-term software promise and you’ve got all the ingredients for a great smartphone experience.
Take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for more.
