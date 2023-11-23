Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This S23 Ultra deal is an undeniable Black Friday stonker

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is the perfect time to get yourself a shiny new smartphone. The deal bonanza isn’t just limited to SIM-free smartphones either, with plenty of UK carriers also getting in on the Black Friday fun.

That means you can bag yourself a cracking contract on the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Mobiles.co.uk is offering the phone with unlimited calls and texts and 250GB of data for just £38.99 per month with £49 upfront. That’ll net you the 256GB model in a premium Cream finish.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering a spectacular deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra that bundles unlimited calls and texts and 250GB of data for £38.99 per month with £49 upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB of data
  • £38.99 per month (£49 upfront)
View Deal

If you’re after one of the most capable Android smartphones available in 2023 and want plenty of 5G data to use, this is a very tempting contract offer indeed.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a table with the S Pen stylus
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2023

Pros

  • 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions
  • Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • All-day battery life
  • Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • Relatively slow 45W charging
  • Difficult to use one-handed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones we’ve reviewed in 2023. In fact, it won the Best High-End Smartphone award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023, indicating how highly we think of the phone.

It’s not hard to see why either; it’s oozing with premium tech, from its stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel-perfect resolution that, when combined with impressive brightness and HDR10+ compatibility, delivers a solid display experience. That’s further improved by the inclusion of an S Pen that lives within the chassis when not in use.

However, it’s the camera setup that sets the S23 Ultra apart. With a bevvy of rear lenses, including a primary 200MP sensor alongside an ultrawide and dual telephoto and periscope zooms, the S23 Ultra delivers a versatile shooting experience that’s just as impressive in low-light as in daylight.

Throw in top-end power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, all-day battery life from its 5000mAh battery and a pretty competitive long-term software promise and you’ve got all the ingredients for a great smartphone experience.

Take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for more.

